Measles Outbreak: MMR booster
More than 600 cases of measles have been confirmed in New York State since September. Of those cases, 466 are in Brooklyn and Queens as of May 6, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Many New Yorkers may need an MMR vaccine booster shot.

Measles case on Long Island
Health officials are urging Long Islanders to remain vigilant after confirming the first adult case of measles on Suffolk County's east end.

Alzheimer's disease and viruses
Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a role in Alzheimer's, scientists reported in a provocative study that promises to re-ignite some long-debated theories about what triggers the mind-robbing disease.