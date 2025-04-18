100-year-old Long Island woman motivates with fitness, joy — and a perfect plank

Jerry Leo of Long Island just turned 100—but that hasn’t stopped her from curling, crunching, and holding a 3-minute plank at the YMCA. Friends say she’s inspiring a new generation to get up and move.

What we know:

Jerry Leo, a 100-year-old Long Island woman, is still crushing her workouts. She regularly exercises at the Great South Bay YMCA and recently went viral for her ability to hold a plank for a full three minutes. She just celebrated her birthday at the YMCA and also renewed her driver’s license.

"She doesn’t think there’s anything spectacular about what she does," said Despina Tenedorio, director of health and wellness at the Great South Bay YMCA. "She thinks it’s how it should be."

Jerry’s routine includes curls, crunches, and her signature plank—but she says her strength really comes from staying consistent and taking care of her core.

"When you have a strong core, it takes care of everything else," Jerry said.

How does she do it?:

While family genes work in her favor, Jerry says that she eats healthy, sometimes even standing up, and only indulges on occasion.

"I do love cake," Leo said.

What's next:

Jerry, who has two daughters and three grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way, has this to say to the next generation.

"Get off the couch," Leo said.

And while working out is a way of life for her, Jerry says she's most proud of the impact she's had on the lives of others.

"They tell me that I'm inspiring other people. If i'm doing that, that makes me very happy," Leo said.



