Another shark spotted near beach in Nassau County

Long Island shark sightings

Another shark sighting off the coast of Long Island prompted lifeguards at Lido Beach to put up red flags for much of the day.

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. - A shark sighting closed down Lido Beach to swimming on Thursday morning. The beach later reopened with extra lifeguards and water patrols on the lookout.

This was one of about two dozen shark sightings along Long Island's south shore so far this season. 

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said lifeguards spotted the shark around 10:45 a.m. at Lido Beach West. That sighting closed down the beach for a little more than an hour. At noon, visitors were able to go back in the water but only knee-deep. The restrictions were lifted a few hours later. 

RELATED: Possible shark attack on Jones Beach lifeguard

"One guard spotted it, came back to shore, and told us. So that’s when I started looking and I positively identified myself there was a fin in the area," lifeguard Frank Falcone said. "The shark was about 6 to 7 feet, it was circling, it was in the sandbar, it was about 25 yards up and that's when we decided to get everyone out of the water, take precaution, and see what we could do down here to keep everybody safe."

Four sharks were spotted in the Rockaways on Wednesday.

Beach-goers told FOX 5 NY that they just expect to hear of shark sightings now since they have become so commonplace.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Sharks near Queens [Dec. 2, 2020]

This drone video shows sharks chasing a massive school of bunker fish near a beach in the Rockaways. (Video: The Rockaway Times via Storyful)