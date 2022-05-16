Severe storms, potential tornados in forecast for NYC region

Severe weather including storms and even tornadoes is forecasted for the New York City region beginning Monday afternoon.

The weather will quickly deteriorate at about 3 p.m. We will have a line of showers and storms coming through with heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

The cluster of storms from the Ohio River Valley will impact NYC, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

At about 7 p.m., the storm will pull out of eastern Long Island. Skies should clear, and a much drier day is on tap for Tuesday.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter