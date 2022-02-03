NYC crime up nearly 40 percent, NYPD says

Crime in New York City saw a major jump last month, rising by nearly 40 percent compared to January 2021.

According to the latest figures released by the NYPD, every major crime category saw an increase in January 2022 except for murder.

Shootings across the city jumped by 31.6 percent, from 76 to 100, while robberies increased by 33.1 percent and grand larceny increased by a shocking 58.1 percent. Rapes also increased to 128, from 101 last year, a 26.7 percent increase.

Murders, however, did drop, with only 28 killings reported in January 2022 compared to 33 over the same period last year.

A total of 9,566 crimes were reported to authorities over the course of January 2022, a 38.5 percent increase over the 6,905 reported in January 2021.

"The NYPD will forever work to ensure public safety and will never give up this city," said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. "This is our solemn vow to New Yorkers and to New York City. It remains critical that all partners come to the table in this shared mission to combat gun violence."

Mayor Eric Adams met with President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss efforts to get guns and violent criminals off the city's streets. President Biden promised to increase federal efforts to stop the flow of illegal guns onto New York City's streets.

"The answer is not to defund the police," Biden said. "It is to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors and know the community."

In the aftermath of the shootings of NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, along with several other high-profile shootings in the city, Adams hs said that he is partnering with New York Governor Kathy Hochul to create an interstate task force on illegal guns and "crackdown on trigger pullers" on the city's streets.

"There is a total disregard by a small number of violent New Yorkers that believe they can carry guns and to use them at will," Adams told FOX 5 NY. "We are going to go to 30 precincts where 80% of the gun violence is now located and crack down on trigger pullers."

Despite the increasing numbers and headline-grabbing incidents, statistics suggest that New York City is still roughly as safe as it was a decade ago during the administration of Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

New York City's homicide rate is still lower than the next six most populous cities and is lower than many smaller cities nationwide, like Jacksonville, Florida; Fort Worth, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.