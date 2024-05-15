Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed in neck, back inside NYC subway station

Updated  May 15, 2024 7:15am EDT
NEW YORK CITY - A man was stabbed in the neck and back on Wednesday morning inside a NYC subway station, the NYPD said.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. inside the Delancy Street J train subway station on the Lower East Side. 

According to police, the 34-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck and lower back on the mezzanine level following a verbal dispute with the suspect.

The suspect, who was wearing a white hoodie, fled the station, police said. 

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. No arrests were made.

Last week, a 22-year-old woman was slashed by a man on a subway train in Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Friday just before midnight aboard a southbound E train near the Queens Plaza station at Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Long Island City.

According to police, the victim was approached by the man who displayed a sharp object and slashed her on the left leg, causing a laceration. He then exited the train and fled.

The victim remained on the train and exited at the Lexington Avenue/53rd Street Station, where she called police. She was taken to New York-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.