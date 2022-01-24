Expand / Collapse search

Officer Jason Rivera funeral services

January 26, 2022
Vigil for police officers

Several members of New York's clergy led residents and officers in prayers outside the 32 Precinct station house on Monday night. They paid tribute to Police Officer Jason Rivera, who was killed in a shooting, and Police Wilbert Mora, who was gravely wounded and remains on life support.

NEW YORK - Fallen Police Officer Jason Rivera of the NYPD will be laid to rest this week. 

Rivera and his partner, Police Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally shot when they responded to a mother's call for help with her adult son in Harlem last Friday. 

"On Thursday and Friday, we will tender a final salute to our fallen hero, Police Officer Jason Rivera. We respectfully ask for your support," the Police Benevolent Association posted on social media.

Rivera was 22.

A viewing service and funeral service for Rivera will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown. The viewing is set for Thursday, Jan. 27, 1–8 p.m. The funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. The services will be livestreamed for the public

"Join the NYC community in honoring the memory of NYPD Officer, Jason Rivera. Pray with us at his Funeral Mass this Friday," the cathedral posted on Facebook.

Honoring and remembering Jason Rivera

NYPD officers stood as an honor Guard all along Broadway in Upper Manhattan as the body of 22-year-old hero police officer Jason Rivera was taken to a funeral home on Sunday.

The public can expect heavier-than-normal traffic in the area around the cathedral, which is located on 5th Avenue between 50th Street and 51st Street, on Thursday and Friday. Authorities are expected to close streets and block sidewalks to accommodate police and other government vehicles plus potentially thousands of police officers expected to attend.

Growing up in the Inwood section of Manhattan, Rivera noticed tensions with police, according to a brief essay titled "Why I Became a Police Officer." In that essay, he wrote about how he was bothered by witnessing his brother being stopped and frisked. 

But his attitudes changed when he also saw how the department was trying to improve relationships with communities.

Police Officer Jason Rivera (NYPD via PBA)

"I realized how impactful my role as a police officer would go in this chaotic city," he wrote.

Rivera joined the police department in November 2020.

Service for Mora will also be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

With The Associated Press.

