Officer Jason Rivera funeral services

Fallen Police Officer Jason Rivera of the NYPD will be laid to rest this week.

Rivera and his partner, Police Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally shot when they responded to a mother's call for help with her adult son in Harlem last Friday.

"On Thursday and Friday, we will tender a final salute to our fallen hero, Police Officer Jason Rivera. We respectfully ask for your support," the Police Benevolent Association posted on social media.

Rivera was 22.

A viewing service and funeral service for Rivera will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown. The viewing is set for Thursday, Jan. 27, 1–8 p.m. The funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. The services will be livestreamed for the public .

"Join the NYC community in honoring the memory of NYPD Officer, Jason Rivera. Pray with us at his Funeral Mass this Friday," the cathedral posted on Facebook.

The public can expect heavier-than-normal traffic in the area around the cathedral, which is located on 5th Avenue between 50th Street and 51st Street, on Thursday and Friday. Authorities are expected to close streets and block sidewalks to accommodate police and other government vehicles plus potentially thousands of police officers expected to attend.

Growing up in the Inwood section of Manhattan, Rivera noticed tensions with police, according to a brief essay titled "Why I Became a Police Officer." In that essay, he wrote about how he was bothered by witnessing his brother being stopped and frisked.

But his attitudes changed when he also saw how the department was trying to improve relationships with communities.

Police Officer Jason Rivera (NYPD via PBA)

"I realized how impactful my role as a police officer would go in this chaotic city," he wrote.

Rivera joined the police department in November 2020.

Service for Mora will also be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

With The Associated Press.

