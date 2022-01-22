After NYPD officer shot, Adams to lay out plan to address gun violence

In the wake of a number of high-profile shootings this week, culminating in the killing of NYPD officer Juan Rivera, Mayor Eric Adams says he will soon be laying out a long-term plan to address gun violence in the city.

"We are going to lay out what is the blueprint for safety and show we got here because that's the question we have to answer," Adams said.

Local leaders say that they recognize that change needs to come swiftly.

"Three days ago, an 11-month-old shot in the face. Two days ago, me driving through Fordham Road and I see a cab driver stabbed on Jerome Avenue. One day ago, two police officers shot, one killed. We hear your cry for public safety," said City Councilman Oswald Feliz.

Adams said he had been meeting with federal and state lawmakers and advocacy groups to find ways to make sure that existing legislation is working to keep guns off the streets, and that this will include a partnership with the city's district attorneys and even those in the court system.

"Because if the police just take thousands of guns off the street, and we're putting dangerous criminals on the street, or we're not addressing the flow of guns, then we're wasting our time," Adams said.

Adams also said that he will be making sure each state agency has a liaison to his crisis management team in order to cut out bureaucratic red tape.

In a few days, Adams says he will be rolling out the full plan, and New Yorkers should be able to see the results soon.