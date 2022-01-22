Vigil for Bronx baby shot in the face by stray bullet

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, elected officials, and community members packed together Friday night to hold a vigil for 1-year-old Catherine Arias after she underwent brain surgery earlier in the day after being struck in the face by a bullet on Wednesday.

"We want to stop what’s on the street, and we want to stop it from coming on the street! Why are there so many guns in our community?" Adams said.

"This is a message to you, turn yourself in! Community if you know who he is, tell us because baby Catherine didn’t deserve that and we are here for her," said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

The hunt continues for the gunman seen in surveillance video from Wednesday night running through the streets of the Fordham section of the Bronx, chasing after another man and spraying bullets recklessly. That’s when Catherine Arias was struck in the face while sitting in a parked car with her mother. A police source told FOX 5 NY that it appears the two men were in a turf war over drugs.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"We can’t do it if I don’t get the help we need at the federal level to go after these gun dealers who are openly selling guns and finding their way into our communities," said Adams.

Earlier in the day, Adams, police commissioner, and other officials visited local businesses in this neighborhood - a way to show their presence. While baby Catherine’s family, loved ones, and community members pray for a miraculous recovery, a GoFundMe site has been set up to help assist the baby’s family.

Advertisement

"We are hurting for this family! I am thankful that God has spared baby Catherine‘s life," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.