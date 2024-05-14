Rider fires 5 shots at NYC driver in moving cab: VIDEO

A driver in the Bronx said he is lucky to be alive after a passenger opened fire at his cab.

Video footage shows the driver, 26-year-old Eufelix Jiminian, jumping when the shots are fired from the right side of the passenger door. The passenger fired five shots before escaping.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers (NYSFTD) said there was an argument and the rider refused to pay.

The video shows the passenger, a young man with a facial covering, telling Eufelix to take a different route just before 4 a.m. on May 3.

The passenger then yelled at Eufelix, telling him:

"I didn't call you. This is an Uber."

That was when he opened the car door, rolled out, got up, and started firing.

Luckily, Eufelix was not hurt, but he was scared.

Now he said he is fearing for his life and joined NYSFTD, calling to bring back NYPD checkpoints.

"We need to bring back NYPD checkpoints where drivers give permission to [cops] to search for the passengers and their vehicles. We need to make sure riders are unarmed when boarding a cab. Drivers are sitting ducks, and we need to protect them," said Antonio Cabrera, president of the NYSFTD.

There is a $3,000 reward being offered if anyone has any information on the passenger who fired his weapon.

He is described as a man between 19 and 25 years old with light skin and a slim build.