Another controversy? Adams 'strikes out' with Yankees, Mets combo hat

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is under fire again . . . and this time, it's not because of the corruption case against him.

On Monday, the mayor marched down Fifth Avenue during the annual Columbus Day Parade wearing a baseball cap supporting BOTH the Yankees and Mets! The hat featured a Mets logo on one side, an "X" in between and a Yankees logo on the other side.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seen during a press conference to clean up Roosevelt Avenue Issues in Corona, Queens on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

It seems the mayor wants to remain objective, but it's rubbing New Yorkers the wrong way – and they let him know on social media.

‘Crime against humanity’

"No wonder Eric Adams got indicted, that hat is a crime against humanity," one user wrote in a post on X, formally Twitter.

"Dude was indicted on federal bribery charges, but yeah, his hat is what’s headline-worthy offensive," another wrote.

City councilmember Justin Brannan also joined the party, saying the hat should be made "illegal" in a post on X: "I'm all for Carl Jung and the duality of man, but this is egregious. A Local Law to amend the New York city charter and the administrative code of the city of New York, in relation to this hat being made illegal."

It's not the first time a New York City mayor had New Yorkers reeling with their baseball team choices, as Mayor Bill de Blasio was ripped for his love of the Boston Red Sox when he was in office.

No matter how much you love the city, every New York sports fan knows – you have to choose either the Mets or Yankees, there is no in-between.

Another ‘Subway Series’?

Meanwhile, the Mets are three wins away from the World Series, while the Yankees are two. The matchup would create the first "Subway Series" since 2000, where the Yankees defeated the Mets in five games.

