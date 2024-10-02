NYC Mayor Adams could face additional charges, prosecutors say: Details

Indicted NYC Mayor Eric Adams could face additional charges in the already scathing corruption case against him.

Adams appeared in court Wednesday where federal prosecutors said they might bring additional charges against the mayor and indict others in the corruption case against him.

The hearing was the first time Adams appeared in court since his arraignment on Friday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten told the judge that it is "highly probable" prosecutors will pursue a superseding indictment, and that "additional defendants are likely" to be charged, along with the possibility of more charges against Adams.

Prosecutors allege that for nearly a decade Adams accepted about $100,000 worth of free or deeply discounted flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment on international trips that he mostly took before he was elected mayor, when he was serving as Brooklyn’s borough president.

What are the charges so far?

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Federal Program Bribery, and to Receive Campaign Contributions By Foreign Nationals

Count 2: Wire Fraud

Count 3: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 4: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 5: Bribery

The court filing didn’t cite any evidence that prosecutors broke grand jury rules, but it cited a string of news reports by The New York Times about instances where the investigation had burst into public view, like when FBI agents searched the home of one of Adams’ chief fundraisers and when they stopped the mayor as he left a public event last November and seized his electronic devices.

It was unclear whether the court will schedule a trial in advance of New York’s June mayoral primary, where Adams is likely to face several challengers.

On Monday, Judge Dale Ho, who is overseeing Adams' trial, may address a request from the Adams' lawyer to investigate whether prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office improperly leaked information about the investigation to reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.