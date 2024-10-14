NYC Columbus Day Parade 2024: Street closures, route, schedule and more
NEW YORK CITY - Hundreds of thousands of people will line 5th Avenue in NYC today for the 80th annual Columbus Day Parade.
JUMP TO: STREET CLOSURES l ROUTE
A sea of green, white and red, accompanied by accordions, marching bands, floats and, of course, food, will infiltrate 5th Avenue during the world's largest celebration of Italian American Culture.
Featured
What time is the Columbus Day Parade?
The 80th annual installment of the parade is expected to feature around 35,000 participants and one million spectators, who will march up Fifth Avenue from 47th Street to 72nd Street from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The parade is preceded by a mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
Where is the Columbus Day Parade in NYC?
The following streets will be closed for the parade:
Formation
- 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street
Dispersal
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street
- 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Miscellaneous
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street
The celebration has roots dating all the way back to 1929. An annual wreath laying is held at the statue of Christopher Columbus to commemorate his historic voyage and to honor the immigrants who came after him.
However, New York City no longer recognizes today as Columbus Day. It's now referred to as Italian heritage and Indigenous Peoples Day to acknowledge Native Americans.
On Sunday in Crown Heights, people took part in cultural activities ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day at the Brooklyn Children's Museum. Festivities included storytelling, live performances and interactive food demonstrations.
Columbus Day Parade NYC route
Click HERE for more information.