NYC Columbus Day Parade 2024: Street closures, route, schedule and more

Hundreds of thousands of people will line 5th Avenue in NYC today for the 80th annual Columbus Day Parade.

A sea of green, white and red, accompanied by accordions, marching bands, floats and, of course, food, will infiltrate 5th Avenue during the world's largest celebration of Italian American Culture.

What time is the Columbus Day Parade?

The 80th annual installment of the parade is expected to feature around 35,000 participants and one million spectators, who will march up Fifth Avenue from 47th Street to 72nd Street from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade is preceded by a mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Formation

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous

51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street

The celebration has roots dating all the way back to 1929. An annual wreath laying is held at the statue of Christopher Columbus to commemorate his historic voyage and to honor the immigrants who came after him.

However, New York City no longer recognizes today as Columbus Day. It's now referred to as Italian heritage and Indigenous Peoples Day to acknowledge Native Americans.

On Sunday in Crown Heights, people took part in cultural activities ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day at the Brooklyn Children's Museum. Festivities included storytelling, live performances and interactive food demonstrations.

