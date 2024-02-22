NYC weather forecast: Tracking timing, impacts of incoming storm

An incoming storm system is expected to bring heavy rain across the NYC area that could impact Thursday and Friday commutes.

While the system will not likely be a big rain producer for the Big Apple, it's expected to be a nuisance, as rain will put a damper on plans into Friday. However, a lack of cold air will limit the snow potential.

A look at the East storm overview through Friday. (FOX Weather)

"The exact same system that is impacting California, it's going to continue to evolve as it works its way eastward," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said.

Thursday: A 30% chance of rain after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

"The shower chances start picking up as we head toward the evening," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Thursday night: Rain likely, mainly after 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation: 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Rain is in the forecast through Friday in the East. (FOX Weather)

Friday: Rain, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 48. Chance of precipitation: 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

"This all tries to get out of here, probably by about midday for you tomorrow," Woods said.

While the NYC area will see wet weather, a lack of cold air will make this primarily an all-rain event.

An area of low pressure moves over the eastern half of the U.S. from Thursday into Friday. (FOX Weather)

"This area of low pressure is not going to be a big snow generator, even as it moves into the Northeast," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "More of a pesky nuisance. We might see, initially, some of this start off as snow. If we do, maybe it'll be more so for higher elevations."

Arctic outbreaks look highly unlikely as we wrap up meteorological winter at the end of the month, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The collision of cold and warm air masses helps spawn big, sprawling systems.

Watching news week's weather maker (FOX Weather)

While it is likely that we will still be tracking something next week, there will be few ingredients for any storm with which to work. This is unlikely to bring significant winter weather to most of the country.

New York City, which has struggled to see much snow over the past two winters, awoke to a few inches that had fallen across some boroughs .

Snowfall in Central Park totaled 2 inches, while John F. Kennedy International Airport recorded 6.1 inches. Coney Island was the New York City area snow winner, coming in at just under 10 inches of new snow.

Here's a look at the top snow reports as of Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (FOX Weather)

The highest accumulations were observed when a narrow band of intense snowfall dumped around a foot of snow on eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The FOX Forecast Center said that heavy snow bands caused snow rates to exceed 1 inch per hour in the region, but some places saw snowfall rates that were mind-boggling.

In New Brunswick, New Jersey, an observer reported that 9.3 inches of snow had fallen as of early Saturday morning.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.