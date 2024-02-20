NYC weather forecast: What to expect as storm approaches

As winter nears its end, will a storm system from the west bring more opportunities for snow in NYC?

JUMP TO: RAIN TIMING l WHEN WILL IT SNOW AGAIN? l WINTER FORECAST

A storm threat ramps up toward the end of the workweek, but if you were hoping for more winter weather, look away. Many will either be disappointed or thrilled that this next storm will likely be a rainmaker for most.

Rain will fall ahead of a weak cold front and move along a warm front starting Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing rain showers to NYC, the FOX Forecast Center said.

An area of low pressure moves over the eastern half of the U.S. on Thursday. (FOX Weather)

"This area of low pressure is not going to be a big snow generator, even as it moves into the Northeast," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "More of a pesky nuisance. We might see, initially, some of this start off as snow. If we do, maybe it'll be more so for higher elevations."

Rain is in the forecast through Friday in the East. (FOX Weather)

Scattered showers are possible through most of Friday, FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. The storm should pull away by late afternoon.

"Rain at night for you Thursday into Friday," Woods said. "Friday is kind of a damp day."

Arctic outbreaks look highly unlikely as we wrap up meteorological winter at the end of the month, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The collision of cold and warm air masses helps spawn big, sprawling systems. While it is likely that we will still be tracking something next week, there will be few ingredients for any storm with which to work. This is unlikely to bring significant winter weather to most of the country.

How much snow hit NYC on Saturday?

New York City, which has struggled to see much snow over the past two winters, awoke to a few inches that had fallen across some boroughs .

Snowfall in Central Park totaled 2 inches, while John F. Kennedy International Airport recorded 6.1 inches. Coney Island was the New York City area snow winner, coming in at just under 10 inches of new snow.

Here's a look at the top snow reports as of Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (FOX Weather)

The highest accumulations were observed when a narrow band of intense snowfall dumped around a foot of snow on eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The FOX Forecast Center said that heavy snow bands caused snow rates to exceed 1 inch per hour in the region, but some places saw snowfall rates that were mind-boggling.

In New Brunswick, New Jersey, an observer reported that 9.3 inches of snow had fallen as of early Saturday morning.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.