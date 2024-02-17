Snow today: 6+ inches blanket parts of NYC, NJ, Long Island

People across the NYC area woke up to fresh snow on Saturday morning, seeing more than 6 inches of accumulation in parts of NYC, NJ and Long Island. Watch the latest snow forecast updates above from FOX Weather.

Snowfall in Central Park totaled 2 inches, while JFK Airport recorded over 6 inches and spotters on Coney Island reported 9 inches. In New Brunswick , New Jersey, an observer reported that as of early Saturday morning, 9.3 inches of snow had fallen.

Snow showers are likely during both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

More snow is still to come in the Northeast through Sunday.(FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said heavy snow bands caused snow rates to exceed 1 inch per hour in the region. The highest accumulations were seen where a narrow band of intense snowfall dumped around a foot of snow on eastern portions of New Jersey.

The region will be on a gradual warming trend starting Monday through the week before the next chance of wintry weather next weekend.

Snow totals: How much snow has fallen so far?

NYC

Central Park (Manhattan): 2.0 in

JFK Airport (Queens): 6.1 in.

La Guardia Airport (Queens):2.7 in.

New Dorp (Staten Island) 8.6 in.

Tottenville (Staten Island): 7.8 in.

Coney Island (Brooklyn) 9.9 in.

Bay Ridge (Brooklyn): 7.6 in.

A view of the park covered in snow during winter at Hudson County, Secaucus, New Jersey on February 17, 2024. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu via Getty Images)

FOX 5 NY’s Nick Gregory said the NYC area has the potential for several more inches of snow, according to his mid-winter forecast.

Map shows the snowfall total forecast for NYC, NY, NJ and CT for winter 2023-24. (FOX 5 NY)

Only one or two decent storms will help us reach the projected total, and Nick forecasts that February will provide the perfect conditions for winter storm development.

The U.S. is experiencing a strong El Niño, meaning the Tri-State is more likely to see warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average precipitation.

As we move forward, strong El Niño conditions will continue, meaning February will feature the same type of weather we've seen: above-average temperatures and borderline rain-snow events.

"I think winter will be prolonged here, and I do think that we'll probably have a good surge of cold weather coming in the middle part of February, [creating the potential for a snow storm or two," Nick said.

FOX Weather's Chris Oberholtz and Andrew Wulfeck helped contribute to this report.