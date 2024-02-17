How much snow fell today? Totals for NYC area
NEW YORK CITY - The New York City area saw several inches of snow after a winter storm impacted parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Scroll down to find snow totals in your community.
Snowfall in Central Park totaled 2 inches, while JFK Airport recorded over 6 inches.
Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.
NY snow totals
Bronx County
- East Tremont: 2.1 in.
- Riverdale: 2.0 in.
Kings County
- Bay Ridge: 7.6 in.
- Coney Island: 8.0 in.
- Crown Heights: 6.5 in.
- Greenpoint: 6.5 in.
- Midwood: 7.3 in.
Manhattan County
- Central Park: 2.0 in.
- Fordham: 1.8 in.
- Greenwich Village: 3.2 in.
Nassau County
- Bellmore: 5.5 in.
- East Massapequa: 4.0 in.
- East Meadow: 3.0 in.
- East Williston: 3.1 in.
- Farmingdale: 5.0 in.
- Glen Cove: 3.0 in.
- Hewlett: 6.0 in.
- Long Beach: 5.0 in.
- Malverne: 4.9 in.
- Manhasset Hills: 3.1 in.
- Massapequa: 5.8 in.
- Oceanside: 6.6 in.
- Plainedge: 4.1 in.
- Plainview: 3.4 in.
- Rockville Centre: 5.0 in.
- Syosset: 2.7 in.
- Valley Stream: 5.5 in.
Orange County
- Chester: 2.6 in.
- Highland Mills: 2.1 in.
- Monroe: 2.5 in.
- New Windsor: 2.1 in.
- Pine Bush: 2.0 in.
Putnam County
- Carmel: 2.0 in.
- Putnam Valley: 1.6 in.
Queens County
- Canarsie: 8.0 in.
- Coney Island: 8.9 in.
- Elmhurst: 3.3 in.
- Elmhurst: 3.0 in.
- Howard Beach: 6.0 in.
- JFK: 6.1 in.
- La Guardia: 2.7 in.
Richmond County
- Huguenot: 9.5 in.
- New Dorp: 8.6 in.
- Tompkinsville: 3.5 in.
- Tottenville: 10.0 in.
- Westerleigh: 6.8 in.
Rockland County
- Piermont: 1.5 in.
Suffolk County
- Babylon: 3.6 in.
- Blue Point: 3.8 in.
- Bridgehampton: 2.6 in.
- Centereach: 3.0 in.
- Centerport: 3.0 in.
- Commack: 3.1 in.
- Copiague: 4.0 in.
- East Hampton: 3.1 in.
- Holbrook: 3.0 in.
- Islip Airport: 3.1 in.
- Islip Terrace: 3.7 in.
- Lindenhurst: 4.3 in.
- Mastic Beach: 4.5 in.
- Melville: 3.0 in.
- Mount Sinai: 3.4 in.
- Nesconset: 3.0 in.
- North Babylon: 4.7 in.
- North Patchogue: 5.6 in.
- Oakdale: 4.0 in.
- Poquott: 3.2 in.
- Riverhead: 2.8 in.
- Sayville: 3.9 in.
- Setauket-East Seta: 3.0 in.
- Shirley: 5.3 in.
- Smithtown: 3.0 in.
- South Huntington: 2.0 in.
- Upton: 3.0 in.
- West Islip: 4.5 in.
Westchester County
- Armonk: 2.7 in.
- Croton-on-Hudson: 2.1 in.
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 1.5 in.
- Jefferson Valley: 1.5 in.
- Scarsdale: 3.0 in.
- Somers: 1.0 in.
NJ snow totals
Atlantic County
- Atlantic City International: 1.4 in.
- Brigantine: 1.0 in.
- Buena Vista Twp.: 3.3 in.
- Estell Manor: 2.8 in.
- Folsom: 3.3 in.
- Galloway Twp.: 2.8 in.
- Hammonton: 2.8 in.
- Margate City: 2.0 in.
- Somers Point: 2.2 in.
Bergen County
- Bergenfield: 2.1 in.
- East Rutherford: 2.6 in.
- Fair Lawn: 2.5 in.
- River Vale: 2.0 in.
- Waldwick: 2.0 in.
- Westwood: 3.0 in.
Burlington County
- Burlington: 3.8 in.
- Columbus: 3.8 in.
- Delran: 4.0 in.
- Evesham: 3.2 in.
- Lake Pine: 4.1 in.
- Leisuretowne: 3.9 in.
- Mansfield Twp.: 3.8 in.
- Medford Lakes: 4.0 in.
- Mount Holly: 3.2 in.
- Mount Laurel: 4.5 in.
- South Jersey Regional: 3.8 in.
- Wrightstown: 3.0 in.
Camden County
- Barrington: 3.2 in.
- Berlin: 3.0 in.
- Cherry Hill Twp.: 4.3 in.
- Greentree: 3.5 in.
- Maple Shade: 3.5 in.
- Mount Ephraim: 3.1 in.
- Winslow Twp.: 2.7 in.
Cape May County
- Avalon: 0.5 in.
- Lower Twp.: 1.0 in.
- Ocean City: 1.6 in.
- Woodbine: 3.0 in.
Cumberland County
- Deerfield Twp.: 3.1 in.
Essex County
- Millburn: 4.0 in.
- Newark: 3.7 in.
- West Caldwell: 2.0 in.
- West Orange: 3.0 in.
Gloucester County
- Mantua: 2.5 in.
- Monroe Twp: 2.8 in.
- Mullica Hill: 2.0 in.
- Paulsboro: 2.4 in.
- Pitman: 3.5 in.
- West Deptford Twp.: 2.2 in.
- Williamstown: 3.0 in.
Hudson County
- Harrison: 4.0 in.
- Hoboken: 4.3 in.
- Kearny: 3.0 in.
Hunterdon County
- Bartles Corners: 8.0 in.
- Clinton Twp.: 4.0 in.
- Cloverhill: 8.2 in.
- Flemington: 11.0 in.
- Franklin Twp.: 12.8 in.
- Frenchtown: 13.0 in.
- Holland Twp.: 13.0 in.
- Raritan Twp.: 8.0 in.
- Lebanon: 10.0 im.
- Pittstown: 10.5 in.
- Readington Twp.: 12.0 in.
- Rosemont: 9.0 in.
- Stanton: 12.0 in.
- Stockton: 8.5 in.
- West Amwell: 9.5 in.
- Whitehouse Station: 10.0 in.
Mercer County
- Hamilton Square: 3.3 in.
- Hamilton Twp.: 3.3 in.
- Hopewell: 8.5 in.
- Hopewell Twp.: 5.0 in.
- North Princeton: 6.0 in.
- Pennington: 4.0 in.
- Princeton: 5.0 in.
- Prospect Park: 3.2 in.
- Trenton Mercer Airport: 4.0 in.
- Woodsville: 5.5 in.
Middlesex County
- Carteret: 8.8 in.
- East Brunswick: 10.1 in.
- Edison: 10.1 in.
- Hopelawn: 8.5 in.
- Metuchen: 10.9 in.
- Middlesex: 8.0 in.
- Milltown: 11.0 in.
- New Brunswick: 11.3 in.
- North Brunswick: 11.3 in.
- North Brunswick Twp.: 9.4 in.
- Old Bridge: 9.0 in.
- Old Bridge Twp.: 10.0 in.
- Sayreville: 6.0 in.
- South Amboy: 9.0 in.
- South Plainfield: 5.0 in.
- South River: 9.2 in.
- Spotswood: 5.5 in.
- Woodbridge Twp.: 8.2 in.
Monmouth County
- Colts Neck Twp.: 3.6 in.
- Colts Neck Twp.: 5.1 in.
- Freehold: 5.5 in.
- Freehold Twp.: 4.3 in.
- Holmdel: 9.0 in.
- Howell: 3.0 in.
- Howell Twp.: 2.5 in.
- Keansburg: 10.0 in.
- Keyport: 9.0 in.
- Leonardo: 8.8 in.
- Long Branch: 5.0 in.
- Manasquan: 2.2 in.
- Matawan: 7.4 in.
- Middletown Twp.: 5.0 in.
- Millstone Twp.: 3.5 in.
- Neptune City: 2.1 in.
- Ocean Twp.: 4.0 in.
- Upper Freehold Twp.: 3.0 in.
Morris County
- Boonton: 2.0 in.
- Brookside: 3.0 in.
- Butler: 2.5 in.
- Chatham: 2.8 in.
- Denville Twp.: 2.5 in.
- Jefferson Twp.: 2.5 in.
- Kinnelon: 2.5 in.
- Long Hill Twp.: 4.5 in.
- Madison: 2.5 in.
- Mendham: 2.5 in.
- Millington: 5.0 in.
- Mine Hill Twp.: 3.0 in.
- Montville Twp.: 2.3 in.
- Morris Plains: 0.5 in.
- Randolph: 3.5 in.
- Randolph Twp.: 3.0 in.
- Rockaway: 2.5 in.
- Schooleys Mountain: 3.0 in.
Ocean County
- Barnegat Twp.: 2.0 in.
- Beachwood: 2.1 in.
- Berkeley Twp.: 2.3 in.
- Brick: 2.3 in.
- Forked River: 2.0 in.
- Jackson Twp.: 2.0 in.
- Lakewood Twp.: 2.0 in.
- Lanoka Harbor: 2.0 in.
- Manchester Twp.: 1.5 in.
- Pine Beach: 1.5 in.
- Point Pleasant Beach: 1.0 in.
- Stafford Twp.: 2.8 in.
- Toms River Twp.: 1.5 in.
- Tuckerton: 3.0 in.
- Whiting: 3.4 in.
Passaic County
- Hawthorne: 3.0 in.
- Wayne: 2.5 in.
Salem County
- Pittsgrove Twp.: 3.0 in.
- Woodstown: 1.3 in.
Somerset County
- Belle Mead: 6.0 in.
- Bernards Twp.: 4.0 in.
- Bernards Twp.: 4.0 in.
- Blackwells Mills: 8.0 in.
- Bridgewater: 12.0 in.
- Bridgewater Twp: 8.0 in.
- Flagtown: 11.0 in.
- Franklin Twp.: 10.4 in.
- Green Brook Twp.: 9.0 in.
- Hillsborough Twp.: 11.0 in.
- Kendall Park: 7.3 in.
- Manville: 11.0 in.
- Middlebush: 7.0 in.
- North Plainfield: 7.1 in.
- Somerville: 9.9 in.
- Warren: 6.0 in.
- Watchung: 6.0 in.
Sussex County
- Highland Lakes: 1.9 in.
- Lafayette Twp.: 2.0 in.
- Montague Twp.: 1.6 in.
- Newton: 2.1 in.
- Sparta: 2.5 in.
- Sparta Twp.: 2.3 in.
- Vernon: 1.1 in.
- Wantage Twp.: 2.1 in.
Union County
- Clark: 7.7 in.
- Elizabeth: 5.5 in.
- Plainfield: 7.3 in.
Warren County
- Blairstown: 2.5 in.
- Blairstown Twp.: 2.6 in.
- Franklin Twp.: 2.8 in.
- Greenwich Twp.: 6.0 in.
- Hackettstown: 2.5 in.
- Holland Twp.: 10.5 in.
- Knowlton Twp.: 2.2 in.
- Phillipsburg: 3.7 in.
- Washington Twp.: 3.3 in.
CT snow totals
Fairfield County
- Bethel: 2.0 in.
- Bridgeport: 1.8 in.
- Danbury: 3.1 in.
- Fairfield: 2.0 in.
- Greenwich: 2.3 in.
- Monroe: 2.5 in.
- New Fairfield: 2.0 in.
- Norwalk: 2.5 in.
- Weston: 2.2 in.
Middlesex County
- Higganum: 1.0 in.
- Killingworth: 2.0 in.
New Haven County
- Guilford: 1.4 in.
- Naugatuck: 1.5 in.
- Derby: 2.0 in.
- North Haven: 2.0 in.
- North Madison: 2.0 in.
- Naugatuck: 2.8 in.
New London County
- Groton: 1.5 in.