How much snow fell today? Totals for NYC area

article

The New York City area saw several inches of snow after a winter storm impacted parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Scroll down to find snow totals in your community.

Snowfall in Central Park totaled 2 inches, while JFK Airport recorded over 6 inches.

Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Bronx County

East Tremont: 2.1 in.

Riverdale: 2.0 in.

Kings County

Bay Ridge: 7.6 in.

Coney Island: 8.0 in.

Crown Heights: 6.5 in.

Greenpoint: 6.5 in.

Midwood: 7.3 in.

Manhattan County

Central Park: 2.0 in.

Fordham: 1.8 in.

Greenwich Village: 3.2 in.

Nassau County

Bellmore: 5.5 in.

East Massapequa: 4.0 in.

East Meadow: 3.0 in.

East Williston: 3.1 in.

Farmingdale: 5.0 in.

Glen Cove: 3.0 in.

Hewlett: 6.0 in.

Long Beach: 5.0 in.

Malverne: 4.9 in.

Manhasset Hills: 3.1 in.

Massapequa: 5.8 in.

Oceanside: 6.6 in.

Plainedge: 4.1 in.

Plainview: 3.4 in.

Rockville Centre: 5.0 in.

Syosset: 2.7 in.

Valley Stream: 5.5 in.

Orange County

Chester: 2.6 in.

Highland Mills: 2.1 in.

Monroe: 2.5 in.

New Windsor: 2.1 in.

Pine Bush: 2.0 in.

Putnam County

Carmel: 2.0 in.

Putnam Valley: 1.6 in.

Queens County

Canarsie: 8.0 in.

Coney Island: 8.9 in.

Elmhurst: 3.3 in.

Elmhurst: 3.0 in.

Howard Beach: 6.0 in.

JFK: 6.1 in.

La Guardia: 2.7 in.

Richmond County

Huguenot: 9.5 in.

New Dorp: 8.6 in.

Tompkinsville: 3.5 in.

Tottenville: 10.0 in.

Westerleigh: 6.8 in.

Rockland County

Piermont: 1.5 in.

Suffolk County

Babylon: 3.6 in.

Blue Point: 3.8 in.

Bridgehampton: 2.6 in.

Centereach: 3.0 in.

Centerport: 3.0 in.

Commack: 3.1 in.

Copiague: 4.0 in.

East Hampton: 3.1 in.

Holbrook: 3.0 in.

Islip Airport: 3.1 in.

Islip Terrace: 3.7 in.

Lindenhurst: 4.3 in.

Mastic Beach: 4.5 in.

Melville: 3.0 in.

Mount Sinai: 3.4 in.

Nesconset: 3.0 in.

North Babylon: 4.7 in.

North Patchogue: 5.6 in.

Oakdale: 4.0 in.

Poquott: 3.2 in.

Riverhead: 2.8 in.

Sayville: 3.9 in.

Setauket-East Seta: 3.0 in.

Shirley: 5.3 in.

Smithtown: 3.0 in.

South Huntington: 2.0 in.

Upton: 3.0 in.

West Islip: 4.5 in.

Westchester County

Armonk: 2.7 in.

Croton-on-Hudson: 2.1 in.

Hastings-on-Hudson: 1.5 in.

Jefferson Valley: 1.5 in.

Scarsdale: 3.0 in.

Somers: 1.0 in.

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International: 1.4 in.

Brigantine: 1.0 in.

Buena Vista Twp.: 3.3 in.

Estell Manor: 2.8 in.

Folsom: 3.3 in.

Galloway Twp.: 2.8 in.

Hammonton: 2.8 in.

Margate City: 2.0 in.

Somers Point: 2.2 in.

Bergen County

Bergenfield: 2.1 in.

East Rutherford: 2.6 in.

Fair Lawn: 2.5 in.

River Vale: 2.0 in.

Waldwick: 2.0 in.

Westwood: 3.0 in.

Burlington County

Burlington: 3.8 in.

Columbus: 3.8 in.

Delran: 4.0 in.

Evesham: 3.2 in.

Lake Pine: 4.1 in.

Leisuretowne: 3.9 in.

Mansfield Twp.: 3.8 in.

Medford Lakes: 4.0 in.

Mount Holly: 3.2 in.

Mount Laurel: 4.5 in.

South Jersey Regional: 3.8 in.

Wrightstown: 3.0 in.

Camden County

Barrington: 3.2 in.

Berlin: 3.0 in.

Cherry Hill Twp.: 4.3 in.

Greentree: 3.5 in.

Maple Shade: 3.5 in.

Mount Ephraim: 3.1 in.

Winslow Twp.: 2.7 in.

Cape May County

Avalon: 0.5 in.

Lower Twp.: 1.0 in.

Ocean City: 1.6 in.

Woodbine: 3.0 in.

Cumberland County

Deerfield Twp.: 3.1 in.

Essex County

Millburn: 4.0 in.

Newark: 3.7 in.

West Caldwell: 2.0 in.

West Orange: 3.0 in.

Gloucester County

Mantua: 2.5 in.

Monroe Twp: 2.8 in.

Mullica Hill: 2.0 in.

Paulsboro: 2.4 in.

Pitman: 3.5 in.

West Deptford Twp.: 2.2 in.

Williamstown: 3.0 in.

Hudson County

Harrison: 4.0 in.

Hoboken: 4.3 in.

Kearny: 3.0 in.

Hunterdon County

Bartles Corners: 8.0 in.

Clinton Twp.: 4.0 in.

Cloverhill: 8.2 in.

Flemington: 11.0 in.

Franklin Twp.: 12.8 in.

Frenchtown: 13.0 in.

Holland Twp.: 13.0 in.

Raritan Twp.: 8.0 in.

Lebanon: 10.0 im.

Pittstown: 10.5 in.

Readington Twp.: 12.0 in.

Rosemont: 9.0 in.

Stanton: 12.0 in.

Stockton: 8.5 in.

West Amwell: 9.5 in.

Whitehouse Station: 10.0 in.

Mercer County

Hamilton Square: 3.3 in.

Hamilton Twp.: 3.3 in.

Hopewell: 8.5 in.

Hopewell Twp.: 5.0 in.

North Princeton: 6.0 in.

Pennington: 4.0 in.

Princeton: 5.0 in.

Prospect Park: 3.2 in.

Trenton Mercer Airport: 4.0 in.

Woodsville: 5.5 in.

Middlesex County

Carteret: 8.8 in.

East Brunswick: 10.1 in.

Edison: 10.1 in.

Hopelawn: 8.5 in.

Metuchen: 10.9 in.

Middlesex: 8.0 in.

Milltown: 11.0 in.

New Brunswick: 11.3 in.

North Brunswick: 11.3 in.

North Brunswick Twp.: 9.4 in.

Old Bridge: 9.0 in.

Old Bridge Twp.: 10.0 in.

Sayreville: 6.0 in.

South Amboy: 9.0 in.

South Plainfield: 5.0 in.

South River: 9.2 in.

Spotswood: 5.5 in.

Woodbridge Twp.: 8.2 in.

Monmouth County

Colts Neck Twp.: 3.6 in.

Colts Neck Twp.: 5.1 in.

Freehold: 5.5 in.

Freehold Twp.: 4.3 in.

Holmdel: 9.0 in.

Howell: 3.0 in.

Howell Twp.: 2.5 in.

Keansburg: 10.0 in.

Keyport: 9.0 in.

Leonardo: 8.8 in.

Long Branch: 5.0 in.

Manasquan: 2.2 in.

Matawan: 7.4 in.

Middletown Twp.: 5.0 in.

Millstone Twp.: 3.5 in.

Neptune City: 2.1 in.

Ocean Twp.: 4.0 in.

Upper Freehold Twp.: 3.0 in.

Morris County

Boonton: 2.0 in.

Brookside: 3.0 in.

Butler: 2.5 in.

Chatham: 2.8 in.

Denville Twp.: 2.5 in.

Jefferson Twp.: 2.5 in.

Kinnelon: 2.5 in.

Long Hill Twp.: 4.5 in.

Madison: 2.5 in.

Mendham: 2.5 in.

Millington: 5.0 in.

Mine Hill Twp.: 3.0 in.

Montville Twp.: 2.3 in.

Morris Plains: 0.5 in.

Randolph: 3.5 in.

Randolph Twp.: 3.0 in.

Rockaway: 2.5 in.

Schooleys Mountain: 3.0 in.

Ocean County

Barnegat Twp.: 2.0 in.

Beachwood: 2.1 in.

Berkeley Twp.: 2.3 in.

Brick: 2.3 in.

Forked River: 2.0 in.

Jackson Twp.: 2.0 in.

Lakewood Twp.: 2.0 in.

Lanoka Harbor: 2.0 in.

Manchester Twp.: 1.5 in.

Pine Beach: 1.5 in.

Point Pleasant Beach: 1.0 in.

Stafford Twp.: 2.8 in.

Toms River Twp.: 1.5 in.

Tuckerton: 3.0 in.

Whiting: 3.4 in.

Passaic County

Hawthorne: 3.0 in.

Wayne: 2.5 in.

Salem County

Pittsgrove Twp.: 3.0 in.

Woodstown: 1.3 in.

Somerset County

Belle Mead: 6.0 in.

Bernards Twp.: 4.0 in.

Bernards Twp.: 4.0 in.

Blackwells Mills: 8.0 in.

Bridgewater: 12.0 in.

Bridgewater Twp: 8.0 in.

Flagtown: 11.0 in.

Franklin Twp.: 10.4 in.

Green Brook Twp.: 9.0 in.

Hillsborough Twp.: 11.0 in.

Kendall Park: 7.3 in.

Manville: 11.0 in.

Middlebush: 7.0 in.

North Plainfield: 7.1 in.

Somerville: 9.9 in.

Warren: 6.0 in.

Watchung: 6.0 in.

Sussex County

Highland Lakes: 1.9 in.

Lafayette Twp.: 2.0 in.

Montague Twp.: 1.6 in.

Newton: 2.1 in.

Sparta: 2.5 in.

Sparta Twp.: 2.3 in.

Vernon: 1.1 in.

Wantage Twp.: 2.1 in.

Union County

Clark: 7.7 in.

Elizabeth: 5.5 in.

Plainfield: 7.3 in.

Warren County

Blairstown: 2.5 in.

Blairstown Twp.: 2.6 in.

Franklin Twp.: 2.8 in.

Greenwich Twp.: 6.0 in.

Hackettstown: 2.5 in.

Holland Twp.: 10.5 in.

Knowlton Twp.: 2.2 in.

Phillipsburg: 3.7 in.

Washington Twp.: 3.3 in.

Fairfield County

Bethel: 2.0 in.

Bridgeport: 1.8 in.

Danbury: 3.1 in.

Fairfield: 2.0 in.

Greenwich: 2.3 in.

Monroe: 2.5 in.

New Fairfield: 2.0 in.

Norwalk: 2.5 in.

Weston: 2.2 in.

Middlesex County

Higganum: 1.0 in.

Killingworth: 2.0 in.

New Haven County

Guilford: 1.4 in.

Naugatuck: 1.5 in.

Derby: 2.0 in.

North Haven: 2.0 in.

North Madison: 2.0 in.

Naugatuck: 2.8 in.

New London County