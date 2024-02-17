Expand / Collapse search

How much snow fell today? Totals for NYC area

A view of the park covered in snow during winter at Hudson County, Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY - The New York City area saw several inches of snow after a winter storm impacted parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Scroll down to find snow totals in your community.

JUMP TO: NY SNOW TOTALS | NJ SNOW TOTALS | CT SNOW TOTALS

Snowfall in Central Park totaled 2 inches, while JFK Airport recorded over 6 inches.

Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

NY snow totals

Bronx County

  • East Tremont: 2.1 in.
  • Riverdale: 2.0 in.

Kings County

  • Bay Ridge: 7.6 in.
  • Coney Island: 8.0 in.
  • Crown Heights: 6.5 in.
  • Greenpoint: 6.5 in.
  • Midwood: 7.3 in.

Manhattan County

  • Central Park: 2.0 in.
  • Fordham: 1.8 in.
  • Greenwich Village: 3.2 in.

Nassau County

  • Bellmore: 5.5 in.
  • East Massapequa: 4.0 in.
  • East Meadow: 3.0 in.
  • East Williston: 3.1 in.
  • Farmingdale: 5.0 in.
  • Glen Cove: 3.0 in.
  • Hewlett: 6.0 in.
  • Long Beach: 5.0 in.
  • Malverne: 4.9 in.
  • Manhasset Hills: 3.1 in.
  • Massapequa: 5.8 in.
  • Oceanside: 6.6 in.
  • Plainedge: 4.1 in.
  • Plainview: 3.4 in.
  • Rockville Centre: 5.0 in.
  • Syosset: 2.7 in.
  • Valley Stream: 5.5 in. 

Orange County

  • Chester: 2.6 in.
  • Highland Mills: 2.1 in.
  • Monroe: 2.5 in.
  • New Windsor: 2.1 in.
  • Pine Bush: 2.0 in.

Putnam County

  • Carmel: 2.0 in.
  • Putnam Valley: 1.6 in.

Queens County

  • Canarsie: 8.0 in.
  • Coney Island: 8.9 in.
  • Elmhurst: 3.3 in.
  • Elmhurst: 3.0 in.
  • Howard Beach: 6.0 in.
  • JFK: 6.1 in.
  • La Guardia: 2.7 in.

Richmond County

  • Huguenot: 9.5 in.
  • New Dorp: 8.6 in.
  • Tompkinsville: 3.5 in.
  • Tottenville: 10.0 in.
  • Westerleigh: 6.8 in.

Rockland County

  • Piermont: 1.5 in.

Suffolk County

  • Babylon: 3.6 in.
  • Blue Point: 3.8 in.
  • Bridgehampton: 2.6 in.
  • Centereach: 3.0 in.
  • Centerport: 3.0 in.
  • Commack: 3.1 in.
  • Copiague: 4.0 in.
  • East Hampton: 3.1 in.
  • Holbrook: 3.0 in. 
  • Islip Airport: 3.1 in.
  • Islip Terrace: 3.7 in.
  • Lindenhurst: 4.3 in.
  • Mastic Beach: 4.5 in.
  • Melville: 3.0 in.
  • Mount Sinai: 3.4 in.
  • Nesconset: 3.0 in.
  • North Babylon: 4.7 in.
  • North Patchogue: 5.6 in.
  • Oakdale: 4.0 in.
  • Poquott: 3.2 in.
  • Riverhead: 2.8 in.
  • Sayville: 3.9 in.
  • Setauket-East Seta: 3.0 in.
  • Shirley: 5.3 in.
  • Smithtown: 3.0 in.   
  • South Huntington: 2.0 in.
  • Upton: 3.0 in.
  • West Islip: 4.5 in.    

Westchester County

  • Armonk: 2.7 in.
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 2.1 in.
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 1.5 in.
  • Jefferson Valley: 1.5 in.
  • Scarsdale: 3.0 in.
  • Somers: 1.0 in.

NJ snow totals

Atlantic County

  • Atlantic City International: 1.4 in.
  • Brigantine: 1.0 in.
  • Buena Vista Twp.: 3.3 in.
  • Estell Manor: 2.8 in.
  • Folsom: 3.3 in.
  • Galloway Twp.: 2.8 in.
  • Hammonton: 2.8 in.
  • Margate City: 2.0 in.
  • Somers Point: 2.2 in.

Bergen County

  • Bergenfield: 2.1 in.
  • East Rutherford: 2.6 in.
  • Fair Lawn: 2.5 in.
  • River Vale: 2.0 in.
  • Waldwick: 2.0 in.
  • Westwood: 3.0 in.

Burlington County

  • Burlington: 3.8 in.
  • Columbus: 3.8 in.
  • Delran: 4.0 in.
  • Evesham: 3.2 in.
  • Lake Pine: 4.1 in.
  • Leisuretowne: 3.9 in.
  • Mansfield Twp.: 3.8 in.
  • Medford Lakes: 4.0 in.
  • Mount Holly: 3.2 in.
  • Mount Laurel: 4.5 in.
  • South Jersey Regional: 3.8 in.
  • Wrightstown: 3.0 in.

Camden County

  • Barrington: 3.2 in.
  • Berlin: 3.0 in.
  • Cherry Hill Twp.: 4.3 in.
  • Greentree: 3.5 in.
  • Maple Shade: 3.5 in.
  • Mount Ephraim: 3.1 in.
  • Winslow Twp.: 2.7 in.

Cape May County

  • Avalon: 0.5 in.
  • Lower Twp.: 1.0 in.
  • Ocean City: 1.6 in.
  • Woodbine: 3.0 in.

Cumberland County

  • Deerfield Twp.: 3.1 in.

Essex County

  • Millburn: 4.0 in.
  • Newark: 3.7 in.
  • West Caldwell: 2.0 in.
  • West Orange: 3.0 in.

Gloucester County

  • Mantua: 2.5 in.
  • Monroe Twp: 2.8 in.
  • Mullica Hill: 2.0 in.
  • Paulsboro: 2.4 in.
  • Pitman: 3.5 in.
  • West Deptford Twp.: 2.2 in.
  • Williamstown: 3.0 in.

Hudson County

  • Harrison: 4.0 in.
  • Hoboken: 4.3 in.
  • Kearny: 3.0 in.

Hunterdon County

  • Bartles Corners: 8.0 in.
  • Clinton Twp.: 4.0 in.
  • Cloverhill: 8.2 in.
  • Flemington: 11.0 in.
  • Franklin Twp.: 12.8 in.
  • Frenchtown: 13.0 in.
  • Holland Twp.: 13.0 in.
  • Raritan Twp.: 8.0 in.
  • Lebanon: 10.0 im.
  • Pittstown: 10.5 in.
  • Readington Twp.: 12.0 in.
  • Rosemont: 9.0 in.
  • Stanton: 12.0 in.
  • Stockton: 8.5 in.
  • West Amwell: 9.5 in.
  • Whitehouse Station: 10.0 in.

Mercer County

  • Hamilton Square: 3.3 in.
  • Hamilton Twp.: 3.3 in.
  • Hopewell: 8.5 in.
  • Hopewell Twp.: 5.0 in.
  • North Princeton: 6.0 in.
  • Pennington: 4.0 in.
  • Princeton: 5.0 in.
  • Prospect Park: 3.2 in.
  • Trenton Mercer Airport: 4.0 in.
  • Woodsville: 5.5 in.

Middlesex County

  • Carteret: 8.8 in.
  • East Brunswick: 10.1 in.
  • Edison: 10.1 in.
  • Hopelawn: 8.5 in.
  • Metuchen: 10.9 in.
  • Middlesex: 8.0 in.
  • Milltown: 11.0 in.
  • New Brunswick: 11.3 in.
  • North Brunswick: 11.3 in.
  • North Brunswick Twp.: 9.4 in.
  • Old Bridge: 9.0 in.
  • Old Bridge Twp.: 10.0 in.
  • Sayreville: 6.0 in.
  • South Amboy: 9.0 in.
  • South Plainfield: 5.0 in.
  • South River: 9.2 in.
  • Spotswood: 5.5 in.
  • Woodbridge Twp.: 8.2 in.

Monmouth County

  • Colts Neck Twp.: 3.6 in.
  • Colts Neck Twp.: 5.1 in.
  • Freehold: 5.5 in.
  • Freehold Twp.: 4.3 in.
  • Holmdel: 9.0 in.
  • Howell: 3.0 in.
  • Howell Twp.: 2.5 in.
  • Keansburg: 10.0 in.
  • Keyport: 9.0 in.
  • Leonardo: 8.8 in.
  • Long Branch: 5.0 in.
  • Manasquan: 2.2 in.
  • Matawan: 7.4 in.
  • Middletown Twp.: 5.0 in.
  • Millstone Twp.: 3.5 in.
  • Neptune City: 2.1 in.
  • Ocean Twp.: 4.0 in.
  • Upper Freehold Twp.: 3.0 in.

Morris County

  • Boonton: 2.0 in.
  • Brookside: 3.0 in.
  • Butler: 2.5 in.
  • Chatham: 2.8 in.
  • Denville Twp.: 2.5 in.
  • Jefferson Twp.: 2.5 in.
  • Kinnelon: 2.5 in.
  • Long Hill Twp.: 4.5 in.
  • Madison: 2.5 in.
  • Mendham: 2.5 in.
  • Millington: 5.0 in.
  • Mine Hill Twp.: 3.0 in.
  • Montville Twp.: 2.3 in.
  • Morris Plains: 0.5 in.
  • Randolph: 3.5 in.
  • Randolph Twp.: 3.0 in.
  • Rockaway: 2.5 in.
  • Schooleys Mountain: 3.0 in.

Ocean County

  • Barnegat Twp.: 2.0 in.
  • Beachwood: 2.1 in.
  • Berkeley Twp.: 2.3 in.
  • Brick: 2.3 in.
  • Forked River: 2.0 in.
  • Jackson Twp.: 2.0 in.
  • Lakewood Twp.: 2.0 in.
  • Lanoka Harbor: 2.0 in.
  • Manchester Twp.: 1.5 in.
  • Pine Beach: 1.5 in.
  • Point Pleasant Beach: 1.0 in.
  • Stafford Twp.: 2.8 in.
  • Toms River Twp.: 1.5 in.
  • Tuckerton: 3.0 in.
  • Whiting: 3.4 in.

Passaic County

  • Hawthorne: 3.0 in.
  • Wayne: 2.5 in.

Salem County

  • Pittsgrove Twp.: 3.0 in.
  • Woodstown: 1.3 in.

Somerset County

  • Belle Mead: 6.0 in.
  • Bernards Twp.: 4.0 in.
  • Bernards Twp.: 4.0 in.
  • Blackwells Mills: 8.0 in.
  • Bridgewater: 12.0 in.
  • Bridgewater Twp: 8.0 in.
  • Flagtown: 11.0 in.
  • Franklin Twp.: 10.4 in.
  • Green Brook Twp.: 9.0 in.
  • Hillsborough Twp.: 11.0 in.
  • Kendall Park: 7.3 in.
  • Manville: 11.0 in.
  • Middlebush: 7.0 in.
  • North Plainfield: 7.1 in.
  • Somerville: 9.9 in.
  • Warren: 6.0 in.
  • Watchung: 6.0 in.

Sussex County

  • Highland Lakes: 1.9 in.
  • Lafayette Twp.: 2.0 in.
  • Montague Twp.: 1.6 in.
  • Newton: 2.1 in.
  • Sparta: 2.5 in.
  • Sparta Twp.: 2.3 in.
  • Vernon: 1.1 in.
  • Wantage Twp.: 2.1 in.

Union County

  • Clark: 7.7 in.
  • Elizabeth: 5.5 in.
  • Plainfield: 7.3 in.

Warren County

  • Blairstown: 2.5 in.
  • Blairstown Twp.: 2.6 in.
  • Franklin Twp.: 2.8 in.
  • Greenwich Twp.: 6.0 in.
  • Hackettstown: 2.5 in.
  • Holland Twp.: 10.5 in.
  • Knowlton Twp.: 2.2 in.
  • Phillipsburg: 3.7 in.
  • Washington Twp.: 3.3 in.

CT snow totals

Fairfield County

  • Bethel: 2.0 in.
  • Bridgeport: 1.8 in.
  • Danbury: 3.1 in.
  • Fairfield: 2.0 in.
  • Greenwich: 2.3 in.
  • Monroe: 2.5 in.
  • New Fairfield: 2.0 in.
  • Norwalk: 2.5 in.
  • Weston: 2.2 in.

Middlesex County

  • Higganum: 1.0 in.
  • Killingworth: 2.0 in.

New Haven County

  • Guilford: 1.4 in.
  • Naugatuck: 1.5 in.
  • Derby: 2.0 in.
  • North Haven: 2.0 in.
  • North Madison: 2.0 in.
  • Naugatuck: 2.8 in.

New London County

  • Groton: 1.5 in.