NYC weather: Sunny weekend expected ahead of next week's storm l Forecast

Finally! NYC will see a sunny and dry weekend ahead of a cross-country storm next week that's expected to impact the Tri-State area.

JUMP TO: WEEKEND FORECAST l NEXT RAIN CHANCE l NEXT SNOW CHANCE

The FOX Forecast Center said the storm will be colder, which could bring snow to the west. But what does that mean for the east?

This graphic shows the progression of the next cross-country storm expected to start Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Temperatures in New York City should be in the 50s next week, so snow is not expected from the storm.

Friday: A 50% chance of rain , mainly before 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 49.

A look at the forecast in the East on Friday. (FOX Weather)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

"The sunshine is back again, with breezy, cool conditions for the entire weekend," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Next week's storm will eventually push across the United States, where it will finally impact the Big Apple by Thursday.

This graphic shows the cross-country storm in the Midwest and moving into the Great Lakes region starting Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation: 60%.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

This graphic shows the progression of the cross-country storm impacting the East Coast by the end of the week. (FOX Weather)

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Arctic outbreaks look highly unlikely as we wrap up meteorological winter at the end of the month, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The U.S. is experiencing a strong El Niño, meaning the Tri-State is more likely to see warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average precipitation.

As we move forward, strong El Niño conditions will continue, meaning February will feature the same type of weather we've seen: above-average temperatures and borderline rain-snow events.