NYC weather forecast: Expect a major warm-up, powerful storm this week

NYC's weather forecast shows warm, spring-like temperatures heading our way – but a powerful, fast-moving storm is also expected to bring widespread rain and possible snow for other areas of New York.

The FOX Forecast Center expects plenty of precipitation. However, since it's still a few days away, there is some time to fine-tune the forecast, and some changes can be expected.

This graphic shows the overview of a cross-country storm that will impact much of the U.S. through Wednesday. (FOX Weather)

"That won't be here until sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday and that's that wet weather stretch that we have coming through for you late Tuesday into Wednesday," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Meanwhile, highs will reach the low 60s midweek. Will skies clear in time for New Yorkers to enjoy the warmer weather?

Tuesday night: Rain, mainly after 8 p.m. Steady temperature around 54. Chance of precipitation: 80%.

Wednesday: Rain. High near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation: 90%.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals in the East. (FOX Weather)

Wednesday night: Rain showers into early Thursday morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 34. Windy. Chance of precipitation: 90%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday: A 40% chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Lower rainfall totals are expected in the Northeast.

This graphic shows forecast snow totals in the northern tier.(FOX Weather)

But temperatures may be cold enough to allow for snow to break out, especially in the higher elevations in upstate New York.

Arctic outbreaks look highly unlikely as we wrap up meteorological winter at the end of the month, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The U.S. is experiencing a strong El Niño, meaning the Tri-State is more likely to see warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average precipitation.

As we move forward, strong El Niño conditions will continue, meaning February will feature the same type of weather we've seen: above-average temperatures and borderline rain-snow events.

The first day of spring 2024 is Tuesday, March 19.