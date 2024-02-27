NYC weather forecast: Heavy rain approaches, but will warm temps stay for the weekend?

Enjoy the spring-like temperatures while you can, because a storm packing heavy rain and possible flooding is heading toward the NYC area, according to the weather forecast.

Though temperatures are warming to a high of 60 on Wednesday, the cross-county storm will ruin any changes for fun in the sun – and instead create a messy commute.

"For the [Tuesday] evening commute, expect rounds of rain to begin, and they will stay persistent through the overnight, meaning rounds of rain," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said.

This graphic shows the progression of the cross-country storm through Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (FOX Weather)

But will that warm weather hold out for the weekend? Here's what we know.

The FOX Forecast Center expects 1 to 2 inches of rain throughout the Northeast.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday night: Showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation: 90%.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals in the East. (FOX Weather)

Wednesday: Showers. High near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation: 90%.

Wednesday night: Showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 33. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Breezy. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation: 80%.

Snow is also possible across portions of western and central New York state.

This graphic shows forecast snow totals in the northern tier.(FOX Weather)

"This will all move eastward and on the backside of it, we're going to have cold air rushing in, and we're going to see lake effect snow, possibly affecting portions of Hudson Valley with a couple of snow showers too," Puente said.

Though temperatures dip colder on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will rebound back into the 50s on Saturday.

Expect morning showers but skies should clear in time to enjoy the afternoon.

Saturday: A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Arctic outbreaks look highly unlikely as we wrap up meteorological winter at the end of the month, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The U.S. is experiencing a strong El Niño, meaning the Tri-State is more likely to see warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average precipitation.

Though winter is coming to an end, strong El Niño conditions will continue, meaning March will feature the same type of weather we've seen: above-average temperatures and borderline rain-snow events.

The first day of spring 2024 is Tuesday, March 19.