Wind Advisory covers entire NYC area as storm packs 50 mph gusts, heavy rain, thunder

A Wind Advisory stretches across the entire NYC area as the weather forecast shows a strong cold front charging east, bringing gusts as high as 50 miles per hour, thunderstorms and sub-freezing temperatures.

The cold front is preceded by wet weather, as rainfall continues throughout the afternoon and into the evening commute. Once the cold front pushes through, wind gusts could spark power outages and knock down trees, according to the National Weather Service.

Enjoy the warm temperatures while they last – sub-freezing wind chills are on the way!

Here's what you need to know about the cold front's path, expected rain totals and wind speeds and what to expect this weekend.

Timeline: When to expect rain, wind, temperature dip

Wednesday afternoon

The area sees pockets of showers, but rain will become more intense going into the evening, and the Tri-State may begin to hear thunder.

Winds will start to pick up too. Daytime wind gusts will be more frequent on eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut.

The highs will reach the lower 60s, but don't get too comfortable with spring-like temperatures!

6 p.m. Wednesday

The strongest winds will begin to hit the NYC area, just ahead of the cold front passage. NYC will see the heaviest rains, just in time for the evening commute.

Snow could creep south to lower portions of the Hudson Valley.

9 p.m. Wednesday

The cold front passes through the area, pushing the storm into the Atlantic Ocean, but cold air will rush in. Wind gusts will reach 47 mph in New York City and above 50 on parts of Long Island.

1 a.m. Thursday

Temperatures dip down to the upper 30s, a nearly 25-degree difference in just a few hours. Possible ice patches will develop, creating slippery conditions.

Thursday morning

The Wind Advisory ends at 7 a.m.

Skies will be sunny, but wind chills could reach down to the teens and 20s.

Rain totals

In total, New York City is forecast to see about an inch of rain. Higher rain totals are forecast for eastern Connecticut.

Weekend forecast

Though cold weather is forecast for Thursday and Friday, temperatures will rebound back into the 50s on Saturday.

Expect morning showers, but skies should clear in time to enjoy the afternoon.