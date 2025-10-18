Live NYC 'No Kings' protests: Updates, street closures, map

The Brief "No Kings Day" protests are happening across the Tri-State area, targeting many of the Trump administration's policies. FOX 5 NY is streaming live coverage of the protests. Traffic disruptions are expected, especially in New York City, where streets will be closed for the demonstrations.



Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the United States, including in the New York City area, today, Oct. 18, to protest many of the Trump administration's policies.

The demonstrations could cause even more traffic disruptions as the day goes on.

Live updates

11:05 a.m.: Hundreds of demonstrators are already in Times Square, chanting "shut it down" and waving flags and signs. Some read, "Make billionaires pay," with others sporting a large "No" symbol over a yellow crown.

Street closures

While the NYPD hasn't specifically closed any streets as a result of the expected protests, scheduled weekend closures are already in effect. Click HERE for a full list.

Events are expected to take place across the five boroughs, including the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) participating in the gathering in Duffy Square.

‘No Kings’ protests today

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in New York City and New Jersey today, Oct. 18:

‘No Kings’ protests near me

NYC SAYS NO KINGS!: Broadway & West 47th Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manhattan)

NO KINGS Park Slope Brooklyn: Corner of PPW and Grand Army Plaza, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Brooklyn)

Queens Says No Kings and Forest Hills Indivisible: 106-28 Queens Blvd., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Queens)

NO KINGS Riverdale: Seton Park, Opposite 3223 Independence Ave., 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Bronx)

NO KINGS in NY-11: 1698 Victory Blvd., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Staten Island)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: People march near the Empire State Building during the "No Kings" protest on June 14, 2025, in New York City. This national day of action was organized to protest the Trump administration.

NO KINGS NEWARK, NEW JERSEY: 12 Springfield Ave., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

NO KINGS Jersey City: 280 Grove St., 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

NO KINGS WEEHAWKEN: Hudson Pl., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

NO KINGS Guttenberg: 7000 JFK Blvd. E., 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings Bloomfield NJ at the Municipal Plaza: 1 Municipal Plaza, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NO KINGS 2 / Save Our Democracy Rally South Huntington: New York 25 & New York 110, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

NO KINGS Babylon Rally + Food Drive: 200 Sunrise Hwy., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NO KINGS PORT JEFF: Rose Avenue, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

NO KINGS! United Voices for Freedom: 1933 County Rd. 83, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NO KINGS Wading River: 260 NY-25A, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

‘Hate America rally’

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the planned protests "a hate America rally."

People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue on June 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Hundreds of marches and protests as part of a "national day of peaceful protest" against the Trump administration are happening across the United States

"We're so angry about it. I mean, I'm a very patient guy, but I've had it with these people," he told Fox News.

Across the U.S. and abroad

Protesting the direction of the country under President Donald Trump, people will gather Saturday in the nation’s capital and communities across the U.S. for " No Kings " demonstrations.

Trump himself is away from Washington at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"They say they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king," Trump said in a Fox News interview airing early Friday, before he departed for a $1 million-per-plate MAGA Inc. super PAC fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago. Protests are expected nearby Saturday.

Overseas, a few hundred Americans already gathered in Madrid to chant slogans and hold signs at a protest organized by Democrats Abroad, with similar rallies planned in other major European cities.

What is the ‘No Kings’ protest?

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.