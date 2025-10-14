'No Kings' anti-Trump protests planned in NY, NJ: Here's when and where

The Brief "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the United States this weekend. Locally, demonstrations are scheduled in New York City, New Jersey and Long Island. Organizers describe No Kings as a "nationwide day of defiance."



Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the United States – including in the New York City area – this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 18 to protest the Trump administration's policies.

‘No Kings’ protest Oct. 18

Local perspective:

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in New York City and New Jersey on Saturday, Oct. 18:

‘No Kings Day’ protest near me

Manhattan: NYC SAYS NO KINGS! (Broadway & West 47th Street) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brooklyn: NO KINGS Park Slope Brooklyn (Corner of PPW and Grand Army Plaza) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Queens Says No Kings and Forest Hills Indivisible (106-28 Queens Blvd) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NO KINGS Riverdale: Northwest Bronx Indivisible (Seton Park, Opposite 3223 Independence Ave.) 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Staten Island: NO KINGS in NY-11 (1698 Victory Blvd) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This is one of many No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance protest events taking place throughout the United States on Flag Day 2025. Demonstrators display signs with a variety of slogans and are peacefully protesting actions by President Donald Trump

NO KINGS NEWARK , NEW JERSEY (12 Springfield Ave) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

NO KINGS Jersey City (280 Grove St) 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

NO KINGS WEEHAWKEN (Hudson Pl) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

NO KINGS Guttenberg (7000 JFK Blvd E) 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings Bloomfield NJ at the Municipal Plaza (1 Municipal Plaza) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NO KINGS 2 / Save Our Democracy Rally South Huntington NY (New York 25 & New York 110) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

NO KINGS Babylon Rally + Food Drive (200 Sunrise Hwy) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NO KINGS PORT JEFF (Rose Avenue) 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Medford: NO KINGS! United Voices for Freedom (1933 County Rd 83) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NO KINGS Wading River (260 NY-25A) 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

What is the 'No Kings' protest?

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Detroit, Michigan, 17 February 2025, People say 'No Kings on Presidents Day' in response to what they say are President Trump's and Elon Musk's undemocratic actions. The event was organized by 50501. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Expand

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.