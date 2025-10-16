'No Kings' protests: NYC weekend street closures, map of demonstrations

The Brief "No Kings Day" protests are set for Saturday across the Tri-State area, targeting Trump administration policies. Traffic disruptions can be expected, especially in New York City, where streets are already scheduled to be closed. The nationwide protests are part of the 50501 Movement, which opposes what it calls rising authoritarianism in the United States.



Several "No Kings Day" protests are planned for Saturday in New York City, and with dozens of streets already scheduled to be closed this weekend, the demonstrations could cause even more traffic disruptions.

The protests, which are also happening all across the United States, are in response to the Trump administration's policies.

While the NYPD hasn't specifically closed any streets as a result of the expected protests, scheduled weekend closures are already in effect. Click HERE for a full list.

‘No Kings’ protest Oct. 18

Local perspective:

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in New York City and New Jersey on Saturday, Oct. 18:

JUMP TO: NEW YORK CITY l NEW JERSEY l LONG ISLAND

‘No Kings Day’ protest near me

Manhattan: NYC SAYS NO KINGS! (Broadway & West 47th Street) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brooklyn: NO KINGS Park Slope Brooklyn (Corner of PPW and Grand Army Plaza) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Queens Says No Kings and Forest Hills Indivisible (106-28 Queens Blvd) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NO KINGS Riverdale: Northwest Bronx Indivisible (Seton Park, Opposite 3223 Independence Ave.) 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Staten Island: NO KINGS in NY-11 (1698 Victory Blvd) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Events are expected to take place across the five boroughs, including the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) participating in the gathering in Duffy Square.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 14: Tens of thousands attend 'No Kings Day' protests against the Trump administration in New York City, which is organized in hundreds of cities across the United States on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar Expand

NO KINGS NEWARK , NEW JERSEY (12 Springfield Ave) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

NO KINGS Jersey City (280 Grove St) 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

NO KINGS WEEHAWKEN (Hudson Pl) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

NO KINGS Guttenberg (7000 JFK Blvd E) 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings Bloomfield NJ at the Municipal Plaza (1 Municipal Plaza) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NO KINGS 2 / Save Our Democracy Rally South Huntington NY (New York 25 & New York 110) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

NO KINGS Babylon Rally + Food Drive (200 Sunrise Hwy) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NO KINGS PORT JEFF (Rose Avenue) 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Medford: NO KINGS! United Voices for Freedom (1933 County Rd 83) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NO KINGS Wading River (260 NY-25A) 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To find a demonstration near you, click HERE.

‘Hate America rally’

What they're saying:

House Speaker Mike Johnson called Saturday's planned protests "a hate America rally."

"We're so angry about it. I mean, I'm a very patient guy, but I've had it with these people," he told Fox News.

What is ‘No Kings Day’?

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Detroit, Michigan, 17 February 2025, People say 'No Kings on Presidents Day' in response to what they say are President Trump's and Elon Musk's undemocratic actions. The event was organized by 50501. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Expand

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.