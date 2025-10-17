'No Kings' protests: Watch live coverage, what to expect in NYC Saturday

The Brief "No Kings Day" protests are expected this weekend across the Tri-State area, targeting Trump administration policies. FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of the protests beginning Saturday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. Traffic disruptions can be expected, especially in New York City, where streets are already scheduled to be closed.



Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the United States, including in the New York City area, on Saturday, Oct. 18 to protest the Trump administration's policies.

While the NYPD hasn't specifically closed any streets as a result of the expected protests, scheduled weekend closures are already in effect, and the demonstrations could cause even more traffic disruptions. Click HERE for a full list.

Events are expected to take place across the five boroughs, including the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) participating in the gathering in Duffy Square.

‘No Kings’ protest Oct. 18

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in New York City and New Jersey on Saturday, Oct. 18:

‘No Kings’ protests near me

Manhattan: NYC SAYS NO KINGS! (Broadway & West 47th Street) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manhattan)

Brooklyn: NO KINGS Park Slope Brooklyn (Corner of PPW and Grand Army Plaza) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Brooklyn)

Queens Says No Kings and Forest Hills Indivisible (106-28 Queens Blvd) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Queens)

NO KINGS Riverdale: Northwest Bronx Indivisible (Seton Park, Opposite 3223 Independence Ave.) 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

NO KINGS in NY-11 (1698 Victory Blvd) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Staten Island)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue on June 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Hundreds of marches and protests as part of a "national day of peaceful protest" against the Trump administration are happ Expand

NO KINGS NEWARK , NEW JERSEY (12 Springfield Ave) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

NO KINGS Jersey City (280 Grove St) 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

NO KINGS WEEHAWKEN (Hudson Pl) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

NO KINGS Guttenberg (7000 JFK Blvd E) 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings Bloomfield NJ at the Municipal Plaza (1 Municipal Plaza) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NO KINGS 2 / Save Our Democracy Rally South Huntington NY (New York 25 & New York 110) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

NO KINGS Babylon Rally + Food Drive (200 Sunrise Hwy) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NO KINGS PORT JEFF (Rose Avenue) 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

NO KINGS! United Voices for Freedom (1933 County Rd 83) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Medford)

NO KINGS Wading River (260 NY-25A) 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

‘Hate America rally’

House Speaker Mike Johnson called Saturday's planned protests "a hate America rally."

"We're so angry about it. I mean, I'm a very patient guy, but I've had it with these people," he told Fox News.

What is the ‘No Kings’ protest?

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 14: Tens of thousands attend 'No Kings Day' protests against the Trump administration in New York City, which is organized in hundreds of cities across the United States on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar Expand

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.