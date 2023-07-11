NYC migrant crisis: Free bus service for asylum seekers no longer guaranteed

"They've already walked enough." — Community activist Power Malu

Asylum seekers arriving in New York City are now given maps to get to a shelter instead of being privately shuttled on buses.

According to the Legal Aid Society, Texas government officials have refused to bring the chartered buses directly to the Roosevelt Hotel.

"Buses are provided when requested by the city for emergency situations and when that occurs, discussions follow about sustained feasibility and reimbursement for associated costs," MTA spokesperson Tim Minton said.

But in the midst of ongoing challenges surrounding the transportation, community activist Power Malu has taken it upon himself to offer a helping hand.

His non-profit organization has stepped up to provide free rides from the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the hotel.

The city's previous practice of consistently sending MTA buses to the bus terminal to transport asylum seekers to the Midtown intake center has changed.

Instead, recent arrivals are now given flyers with a map, directing them to make a 15-minute walk to the Roosevelt Hotel.

"The least we could do is welcome them with dignity." — Community activist Power Malu

Malu and his organization believe after enduring their long journey, the individuals should not be left to find their own way.

"They've already walked enough, and they arrived to our city and the least we could do is welcome them with dignity," Malu said.

With hundreds of asylum seekers arriving daily, the city has had to limit the number of buses available for transportation, leading to the need for support from volunteer groups such as Malu's.

Mayor Eric Adams has consistently voiced the need for more assistance from the state and federal government to address the ongoing crisis.