Advocates slam NYC for failing to arrange transportation for Texas migrants

NYC is responding to immigration advocates who are upset about the lack of transportation for asylum seekers who arrived Saturday night.

Migrants from Texas arrived by bus, but advocates say the city did not arrange their transportation to the Roosevelt Hotel.

In a statement, the city says, with hundreds of asylum seekers arriving daily, now has to limit the number of buses to transport them.

The city also says National Guard members are at Port Authority with flyers directing migrants.

"It's only right if we can at least provide them with that welcome mat as this country was built off the backs of immigrants and say you are welcome here." — Founder of Artists Athletes Activists, Power Malu

"Not give them a piece of paper and say, hey, you're here in New York City find your way to this place," Malu said.

An activist organization says it ended up paying for Uber to get migrants to the hotel on East 45th Street.