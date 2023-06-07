NYC migrant crisis: City council urges increased funding for asylum seekers

"This is a really urgent moment." — Keith Powers

City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers, as well as four other members, were in Washington, D.C. this week making their case regarding the migrant crisis.

"This is a really urgent moment, so we want to make sure that we’re pitching in and talking about what we need right now," Powers told FOX 5 NY in a Zoom interview.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Councilwoman Gale Brewer spearheaded a letter sent to President Joe Biden, urging the White House to fast-track work permits for asylum seekers. It has signatures from dozens of city and state representatives.

"That’s a really big one, making sure that we can get these people to work, but obviously, funding is the big question here as well," Powers added. "We know FEMA is gonna be releasing funding soon. We want to make sure a lot of it comes to New York City because we have such a high need."

According to the latest numbers from City Hall, over 74,000 migrants have arrived in the city since last spring – 47,000 asylum seekers are currently living in 162 emergency hotels, shelters and other locations.

The crisis shows no signs of slowing down, with the city projected to spend more than $4.3 billion on migrant-related issues through July 2024. That, in turn, may lead to additional budget cuts across other departments.

Mayor Eric Adams had recruited faith leaders to open up their churches, synagogues and mosques to those in need, and now, he’s floating the idea of asking private homeowners to do the same.

The mayor mentioned during a recent press conference he would even be open to sheltering migrants at Gracie Mansion.