Local fireworks shows post-July 4th in NYC, NJ, CT, LI: Guide

July 4th is over, but that doesn't mean the fireworks fun in NYC stops there!

The 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show lit up the skies over the Hudson River on Thursday night, but there are still plenty of shows happening this weekend and into the summer.

FIREWORKS GUIDE: NYC l NJ l LI l CT

Firework displays are happening throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Long Island. Here's everything you need to know:

Looking to see more fireworks this summer in NYC?

Here's a list of legal fireworks displays that were issued permits by the Fire Department:

Coney Island Beach fireworks

Friday, July 5 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 19 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 2 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 9 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 16 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Co-op City fireworks

Saturday, July 6 at 9 p.m.

Rockway Inlet Safety Zone fireworks

Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m.

Looking to see more fireworks this summer in NJ?

Here's a list of displays throughout New Jersey:

Augusta fireworks

Saturday, July 13 at Skylands Stadium

Clifton fireworks

Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7) at Clifton Stadium

Florence fireworks

Saturday, July 6 at Veterans Park behind the Municipal Complex

Maywood fireworks

Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7 at Memorial Park

Looking to see more fireworks this summer on LI?

Here's a list of displays throughout Long Island:

East Hampton fireworks

Clamshell Foundation Fireworks

Three Mile Harbor

July 13

Long Beach fireworks

City of Long Beach Fireworks Display

Anywhere along the boardwalk, beachfront

July 12 at 9:10 p.m. (Rain date: July 13)

Riverhead fireworks

Alive on 25 summer street festival

July 5 at 9 p.m.

Rockville Centre fireworks

Village of Rockville Centre Fireworks Celebration

Pette and Barasch Fields

July 13 from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Shelter Island fireworks

Shelter Island Fireworks

Crescent Beach

July 13

Southampton fireworks

37th Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci

Shinnecock Bay

July 12 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Valley Stream fireworks

2023 Fireworks Celebration

Firemen’s Memorial Field

July 8. Gates open at 6 p.m.

In addition, the Long Island Ducks will host several ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ at Fairfield Properties Ballpark through September. Click HERE for more information.

Looking to see more fireworks this summer in CT?

Here's a list of displays throughout Connecticut.

Bristol fireworks

Summer Fireworks

Lake Compounce Family Theme Park

Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at 9 p.m.

Fairfield fireworks

Town of Fairfield Fireworks

Jennings Beach

Saturday, July 6 at 9:15 p.m.

Greenwich fireworks

Fireworks display

Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park

Saturday, July 6 at dusk

Hartford fireworks

Hartford Yard Goats

Dunkin Donuts Park

Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at the end of game

Lakeville fireworks

Rotary Club of Sailbury Presnets - Lighting Up Lime Rock

Lime Rock Park

Saturday, July 6. Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Madison fireworks

Madison CT Fireworks

Waterfront area off of West Wharf Beach

Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m.

Manchester fireworks

James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration

CT State Community College Manchester

Saturday, July 6. Event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk.

New Canaan fireworks

New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration

Waveny Park

Saturday, July 6. Events begins at 5 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m.

New Milford fireworks

New Milford Fireworks Celebration

Town Green

Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Norwich fireworks

Norwich Harbor Fireworks

Howard Brown Park

Friday, July 5. Music and food start at 5 p.m.

Orange fireworks

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

Orange Fairgrounds

Friday, July 5. Festivities begin at 3 p.m., concert starts at 6:30, fireworks at dusk

Simsbury fireworks