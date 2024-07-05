Expand / Collapse search

Local fireworks shows post-July 4th in NYC, NJ, CT, LI: Guide

Published  July 5, 2024 10:41am EDT
New York City
NEW YORK CITY - July 4th is over, but that doesn't mean the fireworks fun in NYC stops there!

The 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show lit up the skies over the Hudson River on Thursday night, but there are still plenty of shows happening this weekend and into the summer.

FIREWORKS GUIDE: NYC l NJ l LI l CT

***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.

People watch fireworks light up the sky over New York City on July 4, 2013 in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Firework displays are happening throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Long Island. Here's everything you need to know:

New York City fireworks 2024

Looking to see more fireworks this summer in NYC?

Here's a list of legal fireworks displays that were issued permits by the Fire Department:

Coney Island Beach fireworks

  • Friday, July 5 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, July 12 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, July 19 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, July 26 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, August 2 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, August 9 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, August 16 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, August 23 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Co-op City fireworks

  • Saturday, July 6 at 9 p.m.

Rockway Inlet Safety Zone fireworks

  • Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m.

New Jersey fireworks 2024

Looking to see more fireworks this summer in NJ? 

Here's a list of displays throughout New Jersey:

Augusta fireworks

  • Saturday, July 13 at Skylands Stadium

Clifton fireworks

  • Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7) at Clifton Stadium

Florence fireworks

  • Saturday, July 6 at Veterans Park behind the Municipal Complex

Maywood fireworks

  • Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7 at Memorial Park

Long Island fireworks 2024

Looking to see more fireworks this summer on LI?

Here's a list of displays throughout Long Island:

East Hampton fireworks

Long Beach fireworks

Riverhead fireworks

Rockville Centre fireworks

Shelter Island fireworks

Southampton fireworks

Valley Stream fireworks

In addition, the Long Island Ducks will host several ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ at Fairfield Properties Ballpark through September. Click HERE for more information.

Connecticut fireworks 2024

Looking to see more fireworks this summer in CT? 

Here's a list of displays throughout Connecticut.

Bristol fireworks

  • Summer Fireworks
  • Lake Compounce Family Theme Park
  • Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at 9 p.m.

Fairfield fireworks

Greenwich fireworks

Hartford fireworks

Lakeville fireworks

Madison fireworks

Manchester fireworks

New Canaan fireworks

New Milford fireworks

Norwich fireworks

Orange fireworks

Simsbury fireworks