Local fireworks shows post-July 4th in NYC, NJ, CT, LI: Guide
NEW YORK CITY - July 4th is over, but that doesn't mean the fireworks fun in NYC stops there!
The 48th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show lit up the skies over the Hudson River on Thursday night, but there are still plenty of shows happening this weekend and into the summer.
FIREWORKS GUIDE: NYC l NJ l LI l CT
People watch fireworks light up the sky over New York City on July 4, 2013 in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
Firework displays are happening throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Long Island. Here's everything you need to know:
New York City fireworks 2024
Looking to see more fireworks this summer in NYC?
Here's a list of legal fireworks displays that were issued permits by the Fire Department:
Coney Island Beach fireworks
- Friday, July 5 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 12 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 19 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 26 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 2 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 9 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 16 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 23 from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Co-op City fireworks
- Saturday, July 6 at 9 p.m.
Rockway Inlet Safety Zone fireworks
- Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m.
New Jersey fireworks 2024
Looking to see more fireworks this summer in NJ?
Here's a list of displays throughout New Jersey:
Augusta fireworks
- Saturday, July 13 at Skylands Stadium
Clifton fireworks
- Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7) at Clifton Stadium
Florence fireworks
- Saturday, July 6 at Veterans Park behind the Municipal Complex
Maywood fireworks
- Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7 at Memorial Park
Long Island fireworks 2024
Looking to see more fireworks this summer on LI?
Here's a list of displays throughout Long Island:
East Hampton fireworks
- Clamshell Foundation Fireworks
- Three Mile Harbor
- July 13
Long Beach fireworks
- City of Long Beach Fireworks Display
- Anywhere along the boardwalk, beachfront
- July 12 at 9:10 p.m. (Rain date: July 13)
Riverhead fireworks
- Alive on 25 summer street festival
- July 5 at 9 p.m.
Rockville Centre fireworks
- Village of Rockville Centre Fireworks Celebration
- Pette and Barasch Fields
- July 13 from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Shelter Island fireworks
- Shelter Island Fireworks
- Crescent Beach
- July 13
Southampton fireworks
- 37th Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci
- Shinnecock Bay
- July 12 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Valley Stream fireworks
- 2023 Fireworks Celebration
- Firemen’s Memorial Field
- July 8. Gates open at 6 p.m.
In addition, the Long Island Ducks will host several ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ at Fairfield Properties Ballpark through September. Click HERE for more information.
Connecticut fireworks 2024
Looking to see more fireworks this summer in CT?
Here's a list of displays throughout Connecticut.
Bristol fireworks
- Summer Fireworks
- Lake Compounce Family Theme Park
- Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at 9 p.m.
Fairfield fireworks
- Town of Fairfield Fireworks
- Jennings Beach
- Saturday, July 6 at 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich fireworks
- Fireworks display
- Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park
- Saturday, July 6 at dusk
Hartford fireworks
- Hartford Yard Goats
- Dunkin Donuts Park
- Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at the end of game
Lakeville fireworks
- Rotary Club of Sailbury Presnets - Lighting Up Lime Rock
- Lime Rock Park
- Saturday, July 6. Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Madison fireworks
- Madison CT Fireworks
- Waterfront area off of West Wharf Beach
- Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m.
Manchester fireworks
- James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration
- CT State Community College Manchester
- Saturday, July 6. Event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk.
New Canaan fireworks
- New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration
- Waveny Park
- Saturday, July 6. Events begins at 5 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m.
New Milford fireworks
- New Milford Fireworks Celebration
- Town Green
- Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m.
Norwich fireworks
- Norwich Harbor Fireworks
- Howard Brown Park
- Friday, July 5. Music and food start at 5 p.m.
Orange fireworks
- Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
- Orange Fairgrounds
- Friday, July 5. Festivities begin at 3 p.m., concert starts at 6:30, fireworks at dusk
Simsbury fireworks
- Talcott Mountain Festival - Celebrate America
- Proforming Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows
- Friday, July 5 following concert