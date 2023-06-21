Concerns mount as e-bike shop fires raise safety questions for NYC residents

"Its pretty concerning." — NYC resident

Tuesday's deadly lithium-ion battery fire is raising questions about whether it's safe to live above or near e-bike shops:

All the fires are threaded together by their cause – lithium-ion batteries used for e-bikes.

"Its pretty concerning," one resident shared.

"This is a huge problem. We’re in a crisis." — NYC Councilman Oswald Feliz

The trend triggered fear from residents living in close quarters to e-bike shops worried their homes and loved ones could be the next headline.

"I think there are a lot of issues with the e-bikes and considering that they’re underneath those residential properties, it could pose a lot of threats to people living here," another resident shared.

It's a mutual concern for residents and members of the city council who represent them.

"Fires related to e-bikes are the number one cause of fire-related fatalities. This is a huge problem. We’re in a crisis," NYC Councilman Oswald Feliz said.

He and his colleagues back in March passed a series of laws to strengthen fire safety related to e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries.

Feliz's bill, which takes affect this fall, bans the sale of batteries and devices that aren't certified by accredited testing labs.

Other laws already in effect ban the sale of refurbished and modified lithium-ion batteries and require the city or companies to step up their efforts, teaching the public safe usage of e bike batteries.

The councilman acknowledges passing the laws were a good first step, but actively enforcing them, at this point, is a matter of life and death.

"We’re talking about fires that are aggressive," Oswald said.