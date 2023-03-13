Fire at e-Bike shop in Queens

Fire officials say a massive fire at an e-Bike shop in Queens is now under control.

The fire reportedly started just after 2:30 p.m. inside the garage of an e-bike store on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill.

In less than twenty minutes, it ramped up to a two-alarm fire.

More than 100 fire and EMS members responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities say two people are being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Fire officials say that, while the investigation is still underway, they believe a faulty e-bike battery was the cause. Reportedly, there were between 30 to 50 bikes packed in the shop's garage.

Earlier on Monday, the FDNY tweeted about e-bike and lithium-ion battery safety, urging New Yorkers never to leave their batteries charging overnight or unattended.

As a safety protocol, the FDNY says, if a lithium-ion battery overheats, just stop using it.

E-bike battery fires have become a major concern across New York City in 2023. Last week, an e-bike was blamed for starting a fire that destroyed a grocery store in the Bronx and left seven people injured.

In January, a man was killed, and three other people were injured after a house fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery.

Fire officials say there have been over 400 such fires since 2019, with more each year.