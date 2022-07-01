Christine Russo
Christine Russo is a reporter with FOX 5 News.
Long Island shark attack: Beaches reopen with drones on patrol
Lifeguards at Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches started their shifts an hour early on Monday morning to scan the water for signs of sharks. Over the weekend, a shark bit a lifeguard who was in the water for a training exercise.
Long Island Expressway repairs frustrating drivers
Motorists say that the major roadway looks like “swiss cheese” and riding on it feels like your car is going to fall apart.