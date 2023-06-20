4 killed, 2 critical in fire at Chinatown e-bike repair store

Four people were killed, and two are in critical condition, following an overnight fire at an e-bike repair store in Chinatown, the FDNY said.

A deli worker on the corner called 911 just after midnight for a fire located at 80 Madison St.

According to the FDNY, two men and two women died in the fire.

Two other women are at hospitals in critical condition, officials said.

Officials said the shop was closed with nobody inside at the time the fire broke out, but heavy smoke trapped civilians living upstairs.

Firefighters battled the blaze overnight for hours before finally getting it under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but sources believe it was sparked by an e-bike battery.

The FDNY said the investigation is ongoing.

Back in April, a teen and child were killed in a fire in Queens also sparked by an e-bike lithium-ion battery.

A father and his five children were at home when the battery exploded. The mother was not at home at the time, but sadly, a 19-year-old and 7-year-old brother and sister did not survive.

According to the FDNY, an e-bike lithium-ion battery charging in the first floor vestibule near the door exploded, shooting flames up the stairs. Firefighters had arrived within three minutes.

"The entire second floor was engulfed in flames," FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said. "If this was not an e-bike fire, most likely, we would’ve been able to put this fire out without incident."

Mayor Eric Adams had unveiled a new plan in March to crack down on unregulated lithium-ion e-bike batteries and protect New Yorkers from the fires they have been causing.