NY Times changes Wordle answer due to Roe v. Wade

The New York Times decided to change the answer for Monday's Wordle game because it "seems closely connected to a major recent news event."

That word in question was FETUS.

The Times was apparently worried that people would be upset that the game was linked to the recent leak of a Supreme Court draft of an opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

"At New York Times Games, we take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape, and we want Wordle to remain distinct from the news," The Times said in a statement.

The Times said that because of the current Wordle technology, it can be difficult to change words that had already been set up in the game. Some users who did not refresh their game in recent days got the version that sought FETUS as the answer instead of the new word of the day.

"We want to emphasize that this is a very unusual circumstance," the Times stated.

The New York Times acquired Wordle in January to add the popular daily word game to its collection of puzzle games.

Wordle is the free game that quickly took off across the internet. It is a daily game where the user gets six guesses to come up with the five-letter secret word of the day in as few turns as possible.

The user starts with a guess word and then there are three outcomes for each letter. If the letter is in the word and in the correct spot the square around it turns green. If the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot the square turns yellow. If the letter is not in the word the square will turn gray.

It was developed by Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle. It quickly took off and now millions of people play the game right now.

While other games at the NY Times are behind a paywall, it has kept Wordle free.

The NY Times has been accused of making the game too hard because of some of the answers, but the paper says that it has not made any changes to gameplay since it bought it.