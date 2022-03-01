NY Times accused of making Wordle too hard, again

After criticism last month of making its Internet game Wordle too hard, the NY Times is again accused of the same.

For anyone wanting to play the game where the user gets six guesses to come up with the five-letter secret word of the day in as few turns as possible, spoiler alert coming.

Tuesday's word is RUPEE and fans of the wildly popular game are letting the site have it on Twitter.

Many are saying the word is not commonly used by Americans. Rupee is the currency of India and several other Asian nations.

"It's Rupee. The currency of India and therefore not a word a lot of people especially us US residents know of. Also because the NYT bought wordle people blame them every time it's hard." - @YourMainManMax

"ITS NOT EVEN COMPLETELY AN ENGLISH WORD." - @khubsuratkhatun

"I couldn’t figure that out for all the money in India." - @Shaun_IF

"So difficult. It was a last minute guess after spending far to much time on it." -@KevinWhelan8

In February after it was acquired by the NY Times for an undisclosed amount from Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle, users complained about some words like "ULCER," "ALOFT," and "CYNIC."

But Jordan Cohen, New York Times communications director, said in an email that "no changes have been made to the gameplay itself," something the newspaper previously promised in January during news of the sale.

