Wordle starter words for the win

If you've found this story, chances are you don't need an answer to the question "What is Wordle?" Now you just want some tips on how to play Wordle and win in as few guesses as possible — and that starts with choosing the best starter words for Wordle to win the game.

In other words, what five-letter word you put in the Wordle matrix as your first guess that will increase your odds of success by eliminating and/or confirming what letters are in the word of the day.

Two of the most common strategies are to start with either a word with a lot of vowels or a word with a lot of commonly used consonants. "E" is the most-frequently-used letter in the English language; "R" is the most commonly used consonant. So this post suggests RATIO, IRATE, STAIN, or STARE as good starting words for Wordle.

You could also try words with lots of vowels but may not have letters that are that frequent in the English language. Some ideas of these starter words are: OUIJA, AUDIO, and AULOI, according to this post .

This very helpful post recommends ABIDE, BLOAT, CABIN, and many more.

And then we get these useful suggestions from this comprehensive post: REACT, SIRED, TEARS, WORSE, and ATONE.

And many players , including some in our newsroom, say the starter words ADIEU and ARISE can be very helpful. (Continues below)

But here's the thing.

Unless you have some illegal betting pool going with other players, does "winning" the game in as few guesses as possible get you anything other than bragging rights? Using the same starter word — or cycling through a shortlist — every day seems… boring ?

Instead, consider using a starter word that is fun rather than logical. Or even (GASP!) a word that has repeated letters. After all, how awesome would it be if you start with PIZZA and it's Wordle of the day?

So here are some additional five-letter starter words — varying degrees of funny, weird (hey, that could work!), clever, and (perhaps) strategically logical — as suggested by friends, coworkers, and random people on the interwebs .

And your mileage may vary, of course.

Some More Wordle Starter Words

BACON

BEACH

BUNCH

CARES

CREAM

DINER

DREAM

DROWN

FARTS

FLUFF

GREAT

GROIN

GUEST

IRATE

LEAST

LIONS

LOUSY

MILES

MOANS

MOIST

MUNCH

OGRES

PAPER

PIVOT

POETS

QUICK

QUILL

RANCH

RAVEN

RILED

ROCKS

RULED

SAUCE

SLATE

STARE

STEAL

STEAM

STONE

STORE

SUGAR

SUPER

TABLE

TONED

TONER

WEIRD

YIELD

YUMMY

So, what are your favorite starter words for Wordle?

