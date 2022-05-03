Abortion rights debate hits NYC streets
Protesters on both sides of the abortion debate took to the streets across New York City.
Amazon to cover $4K in travel costs for employee abortions, non-life-threatening medical treatments
The reimbursement applies if an operation is not available within 100 miles of an employee's home and virtual care is not possible
Conservative states look to eliminate all exceptions for abortion, including rape, incest
Idaho and Utah have exceptions for rape or incest, but require the pregnant woman to first file a police report and then prove to the abortion provider the report was made.
Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Tesla is joining the ranks of major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months.
NY abortion providers, lawmakers prepare for out-of-state patients
The real possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade this summer has New York state officials as well as abortion providers preparing for an influx of out-of-state patients coming to seek services.
Happy Forced Mother's Day: Texas ad agency addresses Roe V. Wade controversy
The Forced Mother's Day campaign cards can be shared with federal and state elected officials either physically or virtually to urge them to protect abortion rights.
Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the abortion rights vote "one of the most important" saying in part "it deals with one of the most difficult decisions a woman has to make in her life.”
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills amid Roe v. Wade leak
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Health company sees 300% spike in emergency contraceptive requests following Roe v. Wade leak
Nurx fears a reversal in Roe could impact access to birth control
Thousands rally in New York City for abortion rights
Foley Square is home to several federal and state government buildings, including courthouses. That is where hundreds if not thousands of activists gathered to protest on Tuesday.
How New York, New Jersey, Connecticut protect abortion rights
Abortions have been legal in New York ever since legislation was signed into law by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller in 1970 — three years prior to Roe v. Wade — and will remain legal even if the landmark decision is overturned. New Jersey and Connecticut also have laws protecting access to abortion care.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court leak: What's next for abortion laws?
If the Supreme Court decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice.
Roe v. Wade: Polls reflect most Americans support abortion rights as SCOTUS considers overturning law
As the Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade, several polls on abortion rights reflect most Americans support the right to choose while some oppose it.
Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation
Meanwhile, President Biden blasted what he called a "radical" leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Supreme Court confirms authenticity of Roe v. Wade draft opinion
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.