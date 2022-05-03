How New York, New Jersey, Connecticut protect abortion rights

How New York, New Jersey, Connecticut protect abortion rights

Abortions have been legal in New York ever since legislation was signed into law by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller in 1970 — three years prior to Roe v. Wade — and will remain legal even if the landmark decision is overturned. New Jersey and Connecticut also have laws protecting access to abortion care.

Supreme Court leak: What's next for abortion laws?

Supreme Court leak: What's next for abortion laws?

If the Supreme Court decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice.