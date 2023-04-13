Federal appeals court keeps abortion pill available, with restrictions

The abortion pill mifepristone has been FDA-approved and used by women in the U.S. for over two decades. But Thursday, there was a small sigh of relief for abortion rights activists after a federal appeals court in Louisiana ruled that FDA's approval of the drug should remain in effect and available.

This follows a ruling last week by a judge in Texas that banned the abortion pill while the FDA's approval of the pill is reexamined.

Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, appeared on CNN saying "It was an outrageous ruling by the Texas judge as is evident from the fact that it was overturned in a few days."

The latest ruling, however, does impose restrictions on the use of the abortion pill. Instead of being available up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, it will be available up to seven weeks, and it will no longer be accessible through the mail unless you visit a doctor first.

Pro-life activists have questioned the safety of the pill.

"It was fast-tracked by a sham proceeding by the FDA under Bill Clinton," said Lila Rose, the President of Live Action.

The U.S. Justice Department is now stepping in today, saying it will ask the Supreme Court for an emergency order to put a hold on any action that would limit access to the abortion pill.

"We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA's scientific judgment and protect Americans' access to safe and effective reproductive care," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"We are going to continue to fight in the courts," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "We believe the law is on our side, and we will prevail. So that I can reassure the American people that that is our commitment to women, millions of women across the country."