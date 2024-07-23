Here's why NY is one of the most dangerous states to go swimming: Study

Although New York is home to some of the most popular beaches, it also holds the title of one of the most dangerous states to swim in, according to one study.

An analysis done by Florida-based law firm Anidjar & Levine used data from the U.S. Lifesaving Association (from 2021 to 2023) to find which states pose the highest risks to swimmers.

Here's why New York nearly ranked first among the most dangerous states to go swimming.

New York averaged 73.7 rescues for every 100,000 attendees from 2021 to 2023. (U.S. Lifesaving Association).

Maryland, on the other hand, came right behind the state with 43 rescues for every 100,000 beachgoers. (U.S. Lifesaving Association)

According to the findings, Oregon was ranked the most dangerous state for swimmers followed by New York, Maryland, Virginia and California.

The law firm did not take deaths into account, which are usually highest in Florida, California and North Carolina .

While no shark attacks have been reported so far in 2024, several were reported back in 2023, especially on Long Island.

Recently, sharks were spotted swimming off the coast of Rockaway Beach on Long Island, marking the first summer shark sighting in New York.

Since then, the NYPD have deployed their drones in an effort to help keep the public safe.

Drone footage from the NYPD showed sharks lurking in the waters near beachgoers.

The concern also comes amid the ongoing lifeguard shortage over the past few years.

Just last week, a man was swept out to sea in the waters near Queens, and found alive off the coast of New Jersey after treading water for several hours.

On June 21, two teens vanished in the waters off Jacob Riis Park after a swim. Their bodies were recovered weeks later.

New York City officials are now calling for new swim safety measures in the aftermath of two teens drowning in the waters off Rockaway Beach.

"We refuse to accept that this is just going to be a normal part of our summer out here in Rockaway and across the city," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

In response, officials are calling for new swim safety measures to prevent more loss of life.

On Long Island, swimmers have been cautioned to pay attention to conditions amid a rip current threat.

In Florida, rip currents were the No. 1 weather-related killer.

"Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf," NWS office in New York said in a Rip Current Statement . "Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water."

In New York, sections of the beach that are unguarded are marked with red flags. Swimming is strictly prohibited in these areas and outside lifeguard hours.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.