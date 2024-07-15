Man swept out to sea from NYC beach found alive 2 miles off NJ coast

article

A man who was swept out to sea in the waters near Queens was rescued alive off the coast of New Jersey on Monday morning.

Police say that Pete Ordane, 34, of New York City had gone into the water somewhere near Breezy Point, and that he told police that he was pulled out to sea by the tide and had been treading water for several hours.

He was spotted by a commercial fisherman and his son roughly two miles from the shoreline of Sandy Hook in Monmouth County.

After seeing Ordane, the fisherman and his son took him aboard their boat and brought him back to the Monmouth Cove Marina in Port Monmouth.

Ordane was seen by emergency medical personnel and found to be in good condition. He was subsequently released after refusing further medical treatment.

Officers provided him with a fresh set of dry clothes and some food before he arranged for transportation from the area.

The Middletown Police Department commended the fisherman and his son, who live in Port Monmouth but wanted to remain anonymous, for saving Ordane's life.