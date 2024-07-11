Parts of Rockaway Beach closed after shark sighting

A shark was spotted in the waters off of Rockaway Beach on Thursday afternoon, leading to a portion of the beach being closed.

The sighting happened at Rockaway Beach 84th Street at around 1:20 p.m.

As a result, police said the beach would be closed from 64th Street to 104th Street.

Those parts of the beach have since been reopened, but a second sighting caused the beach to be closed from Beach 58th Street to Beach 81st Street.

The NYPD says its drones will continue to monitor the water for any other shark sightings or swimmers in distress.