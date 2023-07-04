Shark bites surge on Long Island: 3 attacks in 2 days raise concerns

A school of about 50 sand sharks was spotted swimming some 200 yards off Field 3 at Robert Moses on Tuesday morning.

They were seen the same day as police say two men were reportedly bitten by sharks - one in the hand at Fire Island Pines and the other in the knee out in Quogue.



"This is our new normal," said George Gorman, regional director with New York State Parks.

"We’re going to be monitoring, we’re going to be watching over." — George Gorman

On Monday a 15-year-old male swimmer was bitten in the heel and toes by a reported shark at Kismet. A 15-year-old female at Robert Moses came out of the water with three small puncture wounds on her leg from an unidentified fish.



New York State has expanded its monitoring capabilities with drone surveillance after several reported shark bites last summer.



According to the Global Shark Attack File, there are about a dozen fatal incidents involving sharks each year around the world. Over the last several years, shark interactions have actually been trending down. Experts say the sharks aren’t interested in us.



"We are way too big, they eat tiny fish, that’s why we see ankle biter type incidences because the foot is the size of the bait," said Ocearch founder Chris Fischer.