Several NY, NJ, CT beaches named among the US best
NEW YORK - Several beaches across the Tri-State area have been recognized as some of the best in the United States by Travel and Leisure.
The 25 Best Beaches in the USA list was published earlier this month.
Here's a look at the beaches in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
New York
Rockaway Beach, Queens
"This may not be a palm-tree-lined idyll, but for New Yorkers who can hop on a subway or bus to reach its white sand, five-mile boardwalk, and surf-worthy waves, it's heaven," the website said.
People enjoy a day at Rockaway Beach. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn
"If you're seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city without having to go too far, Coney Island is a perfect seaside wonderland of nostalgia and kitschy fun," the website said.
People cool off at the beach in Coney Island on a hot afternoon. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
New Jersey
Asbury Park Beach
"A little bit historic charm, a little bit rock 'n' roll, this Jersey Shore destination has everything you want out of a Northeastern summer spot," the website said. "Stretching about a mile along New Jersey's Atlantic coast, Asbury Park Beach is a lively, clean, white-sand paradise."
People visit the beach during Memorial Day weekend in Asbury Park. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
Connecticut
Ocean Beach Park, New London
"This half-mile, golden-sand beach with gentle tides provides great views of ferries and schooners sailing past the New London Ledge Lighthouse," the website said.
Other best beaches in the US
- Alabama: Gulf Shores Public Beach
- California: Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea
- California: Coronado Beach, San Diego
- California: Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe
- California: Santa Monica Beach
- Colorado: Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park
- Florida: Clearwater Beach
- Georgia: North Beach, Tybee Island
- Hawaii: Carlsmith Beach, Hilo
- Hawaii: Poipu Beach, Kauai
- Illinois: Oak Street Beach, Chicago
- Maryland: Ocean City
- Massachusetts: Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester
- Michigan: Grand Haven State Park
- Minnesota: Park Point Beach, Duluth
- North Carolina: Wrightsville Beach
- Oregon: Harris Beach
- South Carolina: Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head
- Vermont: Crystal Lake State Park, Baron
- Washington: Glass Beach, Port Townsend
- Washington: Alki Beach, Seattle
Travel and Leisure did not reveal its methodology, but said: "Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there's a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade."
"Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges. Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand."
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul helped contribute to this report.