Several NY, NJ, CT beaches named among the US best

Several beaches across the Tri-State area have been recognized as some of the best in the United States by Travel and Leisure.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT l FULL LIST

The 25 Best Beaches in the USA list was published earlier this month.

Here's a look at the beaches in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Rockaway Beach, Queens

"This may not be a palm-tree-lined idyll, but for New Yorkers who can hop on a subway or bus to reach its white sand, five-mile boardwalk, and surf-worthy waves, it's heaven," the website said.

People enjoy a day at Rockaway Beach. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn

"If you're seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city without having to go too far, Coney Island is a perfect seaside wonderland of nostalgia and kitschy fun," the website said.

People cool off at the beach in Coney Island on a hot afternoon. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Asbury Park Beach

"A little bit historic charm, a little bit rock 'n' roll, this Jersey Shore destination has everything you want out of a Northeastern summer spot," the website said. "Stretching about a mile along New Jersey's Atlantic coast, Asbury Park Beach is a lively, clean, white-sand paradise."

People visit the beach during Memorial Day weekend in Asbury Park. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Ocean Beach Park, New London

"This half-mile, golden-sand beach with gentle tides provides great views of ferries and schooners sailing past the New London Ledge Lighthouse," the website said.

Alabama: Gulf Shores Public Beach

California: Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea

California: Coronado Beach, San Diego

California: Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe

California: Santa Monica Beach

Colorado: Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park

Florida: Clearwater Beach

Georgia: North Beach, Tybee Island

Hawaii: Carlsmith Beach, Hilo

Hawaii: Poipu Beach, Kauai

Illinois: Oak Street Beach, Chicago

Maryland: Ocean City

Massachusetts: Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester

Michigan: Grand Haven State Park

Minnesota: Park Point Beach, Duluth

North Carolina: Wrightsville Beach

Oregon: Harris Beach

South Carolina: Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head

Vermont: Crystal Lake State Park, Baron

Washington: Glass Beach, Port Townsend

Washington: Alki Beach, Seattle

Travel and Leisure did not reveal its methodology, but said: "Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there's a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade."

"Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges. Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand."

FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul helped contribute to this report.