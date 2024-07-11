Expand / Collapse search

How to track sharks near NYC area beaches

Published  July 11, 2024 1:54pm EDT
Exclusive: Sharks spotted at Rockaway Beach

Video from the NYPD shows at least five sharks only 150 feet off shore.

NEW YORK CITY - Heading to the beaches in the NYC area this summer? While no shark attacks or sightings have been reported so far in 2024, several were reported back in 2023, especially on Long Island.

OCEARCH is a "global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean."

Raw video: Drone films sharks close to LI shore

Two drones, as well as a NYPD helicopter, were up this morning searching for any signs of a shark or sharks.

Some of the fish – such as Mary Lee, the Great White Shark that rose to social media fame years ago – haven't been pinged since July 2017. However, Anne Bonny, a 9 ft. white shark, was pinged off the shores of Nova Scotia this month, but back in May 2023 – she was pinged off the shores of NJ and LI.

Efforts to better track white sharks are underway up and down the East Coast. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which is based in Massachusetts, said last month it had deployed its second camera tag on a white shark.

To see how OCEARCH tracks sharks, click HERE.

2023 Long Island attacks

Last July saw three shark attacks in just two days on Long Island after two swimmers were apparently attacked, a day after two others reported being attacked.

String of shark bites on Long Island

After multiple people were bitten by sharks on Long Island over the holiday weekend, we are getting some insight into why this appears to be happening more often, and the answer could be in the ocean water. FOX 5 New York's Jodi Goldberg has the story.

A 47-year-old man was in chest-deep water off Quogue Village Beach in the Hamptons when he felt an apparent bite to his right knee, Quogue police said. He told authorities that he did not see a shark.

Soon after, a 49-year-old man reported having a hand bitten while swimming near Fire Island Pines Beach.

More sharks spotted off Long Island

Officials in the town of Hempstead banned swimmers from going into the water and red-flagged the beaches after lifeguards spotted several sharks near Point Lookout on Friday afternoon.

A day before, a 15-year-old male swimmer was bitten in the heel and toes by a reported shark at Kismet. 

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old female at Robert Moses came out of the water with three small puncture wounds on her leg from an unidentified fish.

Tips to minimize risk of interactions

The NY Department of Environmental Conservation has some tips to minimize the risk of shark interactions:

  • Avoid areas with seals;
  • Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds;
  • Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn;
  • Avoid murky water;
  • Swim, paddle, and surf in groups;
  • Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom; and
  • Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and Parks' staff.

App to report white shark sightings?

In Boston, scientists with an aquarium there encouraged beachgoers to report sightings of white sharks during the Memorial Day weekend after signs of shark bites were observed on multiple marine mammals. It's the time of year scientists expect to see the sharks head to inshore waters to hunt seals, the aquarium said.

Members of the public can report sightings of white sharks via the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.