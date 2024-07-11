How to track sharks near NYC area beaches

Heading to the beaches in the NYC area this summer? While no shark attacks or sightings have been reported so far in 2024, several were reported back in 2023, especially on Long Island.

OCEARCH is a "global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean."

Some of the fish – such as Mary Lee, the Great White Shark that rose to social media fame years ago – haven't been pinged since July 2017. However, Anne Bonny, a 9 ft. white shark, was pinged off the shores of Nova Scotia this month, but back in May 2023 – she was pinged off the shores of NJ and LI.

Efforts to better track white sharks are underway up and down the East Coast. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which is based in Massachusetts, said last month it had deployed its second camera tag on a white shark.

To see how OCEARCH tracks sharks, click HERE.

Last July saw three shark attacks in just two days on Long Island after two swimmers were apparently attacked, a day after two others reported being attacked.

A 47-year-old man was in chest-deep water off Quogue Village Beach in the Hamptons when he felt an apparent bite to his right knee, Quogue police said. He told authorities that he did not see a shark.

Soon after, a 49-year-old man reported having a hand bitten while swimming near Fire Island Pines Beach.

A day before, a 15-year-old male swimmer was bitten in the heel and toes by a reported shark at Kismet.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old female at Robert Moses came out of the water with three small puncture wounds on her leg from an unidentified fish.

Tips to minimize risk of interactions

The NY Department of Environmental Conservation has some tips to minimize the risk of shark interactions:

Avoid areas with seals;

Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds;

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn;

Avoid murky water;

Swim, paddle, and surf in groups;

Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom; and

Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and Parks' staff.

App to report white shark sightings?

In Boston, scientists with an aquarium there encouraged beachgoers to report sightings of white sharks during the Memorial Day weekend after signs of shark bites were observed on multiple marine mammals. It's the time of year scientists expect to see the sharks head to inshore waters to hunt seals, the aquarium said.

Members of the public can report sightings of white sharks via the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.