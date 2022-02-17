NY Severe Weather: Strong, damaging winds expected through Friday morning

article

A powerful storm that is sweeping through the eastern part of the United States through the end of this week is expected to have many potentially dangerous effects, according to the National Weather Service. Although the most severe weather is expected to hit the South and Southeast, wind alerts are in effect for much of the Northeast — including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut — from Thursday night into Friday.

"A strong frontal system will cross the region tonight into early Friday morning," the National Weather Service New York office said in a briefing . "Strong to damaging wind gusts are expected ahead of and immediately in the wake of the cold frontal passage."

Damaging winds from the southwest of 30 mph to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph could hit Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, forecasters said. Southwest winds of 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected in New York City, southwestern Connecticut, the Lower Hudson Valley, and northeastern New Jersey.

"These winds will knock down scattered to numerous tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said. "Isolated to scattered trees and power lines could be downed. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

Also, forecasters are expecting southwest winds of 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in parts of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Get the Fox 5 Weather App | Read the Fox 5 Weather Blog

New Jersey Weather Alerts

All of New Jersey is under a Wind Advisory from 11 p.m. on Thursday through 10 a.m. on Friday.

New York Weather Alerts

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Nassau and Suffolk counties from 11 p.m. on Thursday through 10 a.m. on Friday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of New York City and Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Rockland counties from 11 p.m. on Thursday through 10 a.m. on Friday.

More weather alerts are in effect for several counties further upstate.

Connecticut Weather Alerts

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Middlesex, New Haven, southern New London, Tolland, and Windham counties through Friday late morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Fairfield, Hartford, and northern New Haven counties through Friday late morning.

Severe Weather in Eastern U.S.

The weather system will affect a large swath of the country through Friday morning. In fact, strong and damaging winds are expected all the way from the Gulf Coast into New England .

And strong winds and severe weather will also be an issue in the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, Fox Weather reported. Severe thunderstorms, including some possible tornados, are expected to impact the region starting Thursday afternoon.

Weather Resources

Follow the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter