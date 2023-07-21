New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is suing the Federal Highway Administration.

"Certainly it is a financial burden beyond words for commuters in addition to the environmental impact." — Gov. Phil Murphy

In an exclusive interview with Good Day New York, Gov. Murphy announced his decision to sue based on the financial and environmental impacts the plan would have on New Jersey communities especially.

"We believe the Feds short-circuited the normal review process here, and we are going to sue effective today to ask that they in fact go through that full process," Murphy said.

Gov. Murphy added there were several discrepancies in the plan given that New Jersey commuters don't have many alternatives.

"It brings me no joy to do this, because I have nothing but enormous regard for Governor Hochul and her team." — Gov. Phil Murphy

This week, a panel convened in New York to determine how much commuters will be charged to drive into Manhattan under the MTA's congestion pricing plan.

The Traffic Mobility Review Board is a six member panel that recommends prices, credits, discounts and or exemptions for drivers.

Although it still isn't clear what the exact price of tolls will be, what is clear is that the new congestion plan will have a major impact on commuters in the tri-state area.

The announcement by the New Jersey governor comes following the first MTA meeting Wednesday afternoon on the new congestion pricing plan.

Drivers protested outside the meeting over the new toll that will go into effect next spring for anyone crossing into Manhattan below 60th St.

No public comments were available in the meeting, but drivers still made their voices heard, holding signs and protesting outside.

The MTA panel was met with questions about logistics and the practicality of the plan. A few topics discussed were exemptions for emergency vehicles and discounts for drivers commuting during overnight hours.

How will congestion pricing work?

As FOX 5 NY reported, tolls will range between $9 to $23 for passenger cars and up to $65 for small trucks.

According to the MTA, the plan will reduce traffic, improve air quality and help fund MTA projects like updating subways and new electric buses.

Congestion pricing is set to start next spring.