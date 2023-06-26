NYC congestion pricing plan clears final federal hurdle

article

The federal government has given the final OK for the MTA to move forward with congestion pricing.

The Federal Highway Administration determined that, after an environmental review, the plan would have no significant impacts.

"Congestion pricing will reduce traffic in our crowded downtown, improve air quality and provide critical resources to the MTA," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The news means that drivers heading south of 60th Street could start paying new tolls as soon as April 2024.

Related article

Congestion pricing is expected to raise $1B in revenue for the cash-strapped MTA, along with reducing traffic and pollution, but has run into fierce resistance from lawmakers in New Jersey, who say the decision will increase air pollution in the Garden State while putting an unfair financial burden on New Jersey drivers.