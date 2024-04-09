Where are millennials headed? The surprising shift away from NYC

article

Where are millennials flocking to these days? Well, spoiler: It’s not New York City.

Millennials may be moving less than before, but they still accounted for 18% of all moves across state lines in 2023, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data.

A new study by Hire A Helper found that many millennials are moving to cities and metropolitan areas in warmer locations, much like retirees.

A millennial’s top location? Tampa, Florida.

According to the state-level findings, metro areas in New York and California were losing the most millennials.

Both the New York City and San Jose, California metros had over 50% more millennials leave than move in.

U-Haul announced their list of the Top Growth States of 2023, with New York finishing at 43rd (46th last year) and New Jersey at 45th (47th last year).

JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1: The sun sets in the skyline if lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on January 1, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

World Population Review says New York City is currently declining at a rate of -2.49% annually and its population has decreased by -9.26% since the most recent census, which recorded a population of 8,740,647 in 2020.

The annual 2023 United Van Lines National Movers study showed similar trends, with the Garden State ranking first on the list of "Moving Out" states for the sixth consecutive year. New York was listed as third.

In 2022, The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third.

This comes as New York lost more residents – and at the largest rate – in 2023 than any other state, despite an overall rise in the U.S. population, according to U.S. Census data. In fact, along with a 0.5% rate of population decline, the Empire State also recorded the largest decline in pure numbers, with a drop of almost 102,000 residents.

The Census data actually shows that New Jersey's population grew slightly last year, adding about 30,000 residents.

