NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022. But to where?

The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out! But it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York.

The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved from States, followed by New York at third. Here is the rest of the list:

The Top 10 Outbound States of 2022

1. New Jersey

2. Illinois

3. New York

4. Michigan

5. Wyoming

6. Pennsylvania

7. Massachusetts

8. Nebraska

9. Louisiana

10. California

Photo credit: United Van Lines

In 2022, more residents moved out of New York than into the state, with 62% of moves being outbound. The top motivations for outbound moves from New York include retirement, lifestyle change and cost of living.

"The United Van Lines study encompasses data that Americans are now moving from bigger to smaller cities, mostly in the South, some in the West, but even an increase of migration to the Northeast, which has not been typical." — Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor at UCLA

In New Jersey, for the fifth consecutive year, the study found more residents moved out of the Garden State than any other state, as 67% of New Jersey moves were outbound, which is down from the five-year trend of 70%.

The study and survey also revealed more Baby Boomers and Gen Xers moved than any other age group last year. People ages 55 and older accounted for more than 55% of all inbound United Van Lines moves in 2022.

The Top 10 Inbound States of 2022

1. Vermont

2. Oregon

3. Rhode Island

4. South Carolina

5. Delaware

6. North Carolina

7. Washington, D.C.

8. South Dakota

9. New Mexico

10. Alabama

Photo credit: United Van Lines

Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration for the second consecutive year.

"As a result, the study underscored that Americans are moving from expensive cities to lower-density, more affordable regions." — Eily Cummings, United Van Lines vice president of Corporate Communications

Delaware, North Carolina and New Mexico joined the list of top 10 inbound states in 2022, while Wyoming and Pennsylvania joined the list of top 10 outbound states last year.

The survey shows the top motivations for inbound moves include a desire to be closer to family, a new job/company transfer and retirement.