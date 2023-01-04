NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022. But to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out! But it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York.
The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved from States, followed by New York at third. Here is the rest of the list:
The Top 10 Outbound States of 2022
1. New Jersey
2. Illinois
3. New York
4. Michigan
5. Wyoming
6. Pennsylvania
7. Massachusetts
8. Nebraska
9. Louisiana
10. California
Photo credit: United Van Lines
In 2022, more residents moved out of New York than into the state, with 62% of moves being outbound. The top motivations for outbound moves from New York include retirement, lifestyle change and cost of living.
In New Jersey, for the fifth consecutive year, the study found more residents moved out of the Garden State than any other state, as 67% of New Jersey moves were outbound, which is down from the five-year trend of 70%.
The study and survey also revealed more Baby Boomers and Gen Xers moved than any other age group last year. People ages 55 and older accounted for more than 55% of all inbound United Van Lines moves in 2022.
The Top 10 Inbound States of 2022
1. Vermont
2. Oregon
3. Rhode Island
4. South Carolina
5. Delaware
6. North Carolina
7. Washington, D.C.
8. South Dakota
9. New Mexico
10. Alabama
Photo credit: United Van Lines
Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration for the second consecutive year.
Delaware, North Carolina and New Mexico joined the list of top 10 inbound states in 2022, while Wyoming and Pennsylvania joined the list of top 10 outbound states last year.
The survey shows the top motivations for inbound moves include a desire to be closer to family, a new job/company transfer and retirement.