NYC population 2024: Roughly, how many people live in NYC?

Roughly, how many people live in NYC?

New York City has a 2024 population of 7,931,147, according to data from World Population Review.

World Population Review says New York City is currently declining at a rate of -2.49% annually and its population has decreased by -9.26% since the most recent census, which recorded a population of 8,740,647 in 2020.

NYC population projections

Crowds on 5th Avenue, New York City, September 1974.

World Population Review said, based on recent city projections, New York City is anticipated to reach a population of nine million by 2040.

Among the five boroughs, the Bronx is poised for the highest growth, projected at 14% between 2010 and 2040, while Manhattan's growth is expected to reach 6.7% by 2040.

If these forecasts hold true, Brooklyn will further solidify its position as the largest borough in New York City, nearing a population of three million by 2040, surpassing Queens.

The earliest recorded population count for New York City dates back to 1698, with 7,681 inhabitants.

Growth was modest in the 18th century but surged in the 19th century, with the population more than doubling in the final decade.

From a town of 80,000 in 1800, the city burgeoned into a metropolis of 3.4 million by the end of the 1800s. This growth trend persisted until the 1930s but has since slowed over the past 80 years, according to World Population Review.

In 2010, New York City officially exceeded eight million residents for the first time, following minimal net growth between 1950 and 2000.

During the 1970s, the city witnessed a population decline of nearly a million due to suburban migration, driven by rising crime rates and declining economic opportunities.

However, the city experienced a resurgence throughout the 1980s and has since maintained a gradual upward trajectory in each subsequent census.

NYC average household income and statistics

In New York City, the average household income stands at $122,667, while the poverty rate is 17.2%, according to World Population Review.

Median rental costs per month and median house value are currently unavailable, World Population Review said.

Median age for NYC

World Population reports that the median age for the city is 37.5 years, with males averaging 36.2 years and females 38.9 years.

In New York City, there are 6,849,907 adults, World Population Review said.

NYC demographics

White: 37.47%

Black or African American: 23.1%

Other race: 15.38%

Asian: 14.47%

Two or more races: 8.9%

Native American: 0.61%

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander: 0.06%

NYC boroughs population

Traditional tenement buildings are now expensive rental apartments, November 4, 2022 on Orchard Street in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York City, New York.

Staten Island

Staten Island Ferry on the water.

Estimated population: 475,000

Population density: 8,112

Staten Island is the only borough with a non-Hispanic white majority.

World Population Review said about 20% of the population is foreign born, but 78% were born in the United States.

Bronx

Estimated population: 1,297,660

Population density: Over 35,000

Bronx County is the sixth-largest county in New York.

World Population Review said the Bronx has the second-largest population surge out of the five boroughs, with a 5.3% increase.

Brooklyn

Estimated population: 2,679,620

Population density: 36,732

Brooklyn has a high female-to-male ratio with 88 males for every 100 females.

Brooklyn has the largest population surge, where there was a notable 5.3% increase between the 2010 census and the 2016 estimates, according to World Population Review.

Queens

Estimated population: 2,177,805

Population density: 20,409

Queens is the second-largest county in New York City, World Population Review said.

Metropolis Moving said Queens is highly diverse because more languages are spoken in Queens than anywhere else in the world.

Manhattan

Residential luxury towers stand along nicknamed Billionaires Row, a stretch of 57th Street that holds the majority of Manhattan's supertall luxury towers on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

Estimated population: 1,645,867

Population density: 70,826

Manhattan is the most densely populated of the five NYC boroughs and also the most densely populated county in the United States, according to World Population Review

On weekdays, the number of commuters pushes the Manhattan population to more than 3.9 million, or 170,000 people per square mile, World Population Review said.